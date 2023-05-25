Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

No to voucher bill

I worked with a student with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. I worked with students with Asperger's. I worked with students who exhibited difficult behaviors. I worked with students with learning disabilities. I worked with students whose parents were same-sex couples and with LGBTQAI+ students. Public schools teach any child who enters the school, as I undertook for 36 years in our local, public schools.

SB 406, "An Act to Expand Eligibility for Opportunity Scholarships," will harm public education. The bill allows taxpayer money to be used for scholarships to students in private schools or home schools that set their own, exclusive admission standards. My students would not be admitted. This discrimination is a direct violation of the N.C. Constitution.

The state constitution says it is the duty of state and local governments to provide a uniform system of free public schools “wherein equal opportunities shall be provided for all students.”

SB 406 also removes all testing requirements from the private and home schools. Students will not be legally required to take tests to evaluate their education progress or to compare with students who choose public schools. How will “uniform” and “equal opportunities” be determined?

It is in our communal interest to educate all students. It is in the best interest of the 70% of North Carolinians who do not have students in the public school system to educate all students. Our N.C .Constitution commands education for all students and our economy depends on well educated youth —ALL our youth. Please oppose SB406.

Kirsten Russ

Clemmons

The writer is a ecently retired teacher. — the editor

GOP misleads

The Republican leadership delights in confusing us, ignoring facts and stoking fear about the “ dangerous liberal agenda." It is an abuse of their political position, motivated by their insatiable thirst for power and wealth.

On issues of immigration, gun control, abortion, health care, law enforcement, fair taxation and election reforms, the Democrats' position conforms to what polls show the significant majority of Americans favor. The Republican position conforms with money given by PACs which, thanks to the Republicans' Citizens United court ruling, gives undue influence to a rich minority.

Now Republicans threaten to default on our national debt unless they get deep cuts to numerous popular government programs. For illuminating facts, read this recent post from Heather Cox Richardson: heathercoxrichardson@substack.com.

Over past 50 years, only two presidents, Johnson and Clinton, both Democrats, have presided over a balanced budget. No credible source now believes that even over 10 years could we eliminate the annual deficit without new taxes, as well as spending cuts. Many studies, including those by Forbes Magazine, and The bipartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, draw this conclusion.

Speaker McCarthy’s claim to do so without touching taxes is disingenuous. The most wealthy among us should contribute their fair share of taxes, thereby reducing our budget deficit without onerous cuts to needed government programs.

We need to develop a credible long term bipartisan plan to balance our budget; to listen better and seek truth as we advance decent policies on the above issues. It’s not rocket science.

Len Preslar

Winston-Salem

Back to the future?

I recently had a conversation with a family member who attended high school in Virginia in the late 1950s. His school district refused to integrate and the public schools were shut down. Money flowed into private "academies."

I open up my paper in 2023 and read about proposals for additional public dollars to go to private school voucher programs. There have been credible arguments made in our Winston-Salem/Forsyth County system over the last two decades that "school choice" is essentially a tool to resegregate the school system.

I wonder to myself: Is the debate really about public education or public integrated schools? Are we really going back to the 1950s?

Kyle Armentrout

Winston Salem