MAGA!

Let’s reward hard work, regardless of country of origin or sex or color or anything else.

Let’s welcome immigrants who are escaping poverty and oppression and are willing to work their tails off to the benefit of us all.

MAGA!

Let’s say no to natural citizens who think they are entitled to get more and give less because they were born here. Let’s tell them that capitalism is all about competition and not entitlement. And that they have to compete and produce or make way for somebody who will — because we want to Make America Great Again.

And we can’t do it with workers who expect to be paid for 40-hour weeks while doing 25 hours worth of work. There are people who will gladly work 40- and 50-hour weeks, producing more while being paid the same or less.

I can’t believe I haven’t read about numerous political leaders expressing this. But, on the other hand, I guess I can. Because most aren’t leaders. They are followers of the self-serving emotions of the voters.

They see nothing beyond the next election and their own personal ambition.

A case in point: Donald Trump’s hotel bills. Richard Burr’s stock trades. All about me and my interests. America be damned.

John Holthouser

Winston-Salem

Give us more

First, let me commend you on some of the excellent columns you’ve recently published on your Opinion page. Ah, there were op-eds by Randall Balmer and Eugene Robinson on Wednesday; Rob Schofield, Froma Harrop and John Crisp on Thursday: Francis Wilkinson, Cal Thomas and Clarence Page on Friday; all of these journalists offered readers excellent commentary that is factually based, relevant to today and not divisive.

Ruben Navarrette, who seems to lean right, wrote a good article on affirmative action in college admissions, based from his view as a Hispanic man. On Sunday, Tom Campbell’s article and your Our View editorial were excellent.

So, why not give us more of this?

Why not continue to use columns from diverse writers which look at issues fairly and do not spew untruths about today’s political thinking and rhetoric? Stop serving up articles by other writers who are bitter and biased. Publish articles that are based on facts. There are enough lies being spoken on Fox “News.”

Glenda Wilkinson

Winston-Salem

The Speaker Ban

Regarding Leslie Boney’s column (“The new threats to free speech on campus,” June 27):

It’s not lost on any discerning individual that your articles and opinions concerning threats to free speech allude to the premise that the conservatives, i.e., Republicans, are the bogeymen. Those who pushed the Speaker Ban Law in North Carolina were the Democratic majority-controlled legislature, and a Democratic governor, Dan K. Moore.

You could fill volumes with what the media’s bias chooses to ignore, when it doesn’t fit their narrative.

Tom Ozment

Jamestown

Conflicts of interest

We seem to spend a lot of press on the obvious conflicts of interest surrounding the U.S. Supreme Court; however, not much is said about conflicts by elected officials closer to home.

Let’s start with our U.S. senator, Ted Budd. The Journal on June 25 listed the votes of North Carolina members of Congress (“Roll Call”). The GOP attempted to pass a resolution to reject a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms regulation banning “stabilizing braces used to enable shooting of a pistol from the shoulder.” Budd voted in support of rejecting the ATF regulation. That’s a conflict. Sen. Budd owns a gun shop and range; he makes his money selling weapons and related accessories.

On June 14, the Journal printed a story (“School board comes out against voucher expansion”). The vote was 6-3; all three who opposed the resolution were Republicans (Robert Barr, Susan Miller and Steve Wood). These three were elected to protect our public school system, ensure proper funding for public education, support public education, etc. They were not elected to take needed money from our public schools and provide it to private schools. This is a conflict. In fact, this conflict is even more problematic when you consider that many of the “teachers” at private schools are not certified by the state and the schools do not provide special education programs for those who need said services.

David Botchin

Winston-Salem