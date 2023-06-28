How Cohen erred

I write in response to the Journal’s endorsement of Mandy Cohen as director of the CDC (June 25).

At the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, Dr. Cohen implemented her strategy to keep COVID out of long-term care facilities. Her “diagnosis” was that more people equal more COVID.

The treatment was keep people out. There were no inspections, no podiatry services, no clergy and no family allowed in for months. Staff brought COVID into facilities through no fault of their own. They were doing their job caring for residents.

I wish Dr. Cohen had done her job as the leader of that state Department of Health and Human Services. In spite of evidence that residents were dying from neglect of their emotional and physical needs, she continued to believe keeping people out was the answer. She said it would have been worse if they had been let in even under the same infection control regulations as staff. As a leader and a doctor, she should have adjusted the lockdown for long-term care based on new evidence and information. All residents in long-term care are not the same. There are children as well as adults. The rights of residents and family were taken away and have never been fully restored . That is a lot of power for one person to have.

There is nothing to prevent Dr. Cohen, as CDC director, from locking down all the nation’s long-term care facilities in a similar situation. Instead of learning from the tragedy in North Carolina, she will do the same thing she did before. That is not leadership. That is arrogance.

Pat Weaver

Clemmons

A servant leader

Thanks to the Journal for the June 26 article highlighting the career of retiring City Manager Lee Garrity.

Anyone who has a career in public service should be respected, but sadly that is often not the case. Ronald Reagan popularized the misguided notion that public servants are faceless bureaucrats who exist only to ram government oversight down the throats of individual citizens. For the past 40-plus years, public service has largely been denigrated as a career path.

The fact is that it takes a great deal of skill to implement governmental policies that strengthen the economic and cultural life of a city (or state or nation) and those who live in it. There are diverse groups of constituents often with opposing needs and desires. Every recommendation or decision made by a city manager, public servant or governmental body will face legitimate opposition by someone or some group. Performing in a public service role takes a tough skin. But more importantly it takes professional and personal skills, an ability to compromise and to seek common ground, a respect for diversity, a willingness to work tirelessly with little public recognition, and above all, a focus on the greater good. Those are the skills needed by all public servants. Although I do not know Mr. Garrity personally, I can only assume that he possesses all of those skills.

So, thanks, Mr. Garrity, for your long career. I hope that others follow in your footsteps and embark on the noble career of public service.

Michael P. Turner

Winston Salem

Poisonous Putin

Vladimir Putin, autocrat and megalomaniac, rose to power through help from a new breed of oligarchs he created largely from former KGB colleagues and military men. One of the world’s richest men, he has a net worth estimated at $130 billion built on kick-backs from government contracts he gave these oligarchs and good, old-fashioned corruption. Putin and his friends have a stranglehold on the Russian economy at the expense of the common people and have destroyed any chance that Russians once had to establish a viable democracy.

As Stalin’s true heir, given his cruelty, and paranoia, Putin keeps control through exiling or killing off those who oppose him and ruthlessly suppressing any popular protest against him. The recent Wagner Group mutiny may have weakened him, but its leader, Prigozyn, may eventually be assassinated.

Putin likes to think he is the reincarnation of Peter the Great in his mission to restore the global pre-eminence of Russia and the territory lost after the fall of the Soviet Union. His brutal, ongoing devastation of Ukraine has exacted a toll thus far of around 131,000 Ukrainian casualties. The cost to Russia has been even higher with roughly 223,000 casualties, 43,000 dead and hundreds of thousands of Russia’s “best and brightest” fleeing to other nations while those who remain are used as cannon fodder for his war and persecuted if they speak out.

This is the man Trump admires and whom many Republicans would like to cozy up to if Trump regains the presidency.

Tim Miles

Mount Airy