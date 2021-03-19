The Readers' Forum: Monday's letters

I was impressed by the excellent organization, warmth of the personnel and overall ease of the process. I was particularly impacted by the sight of multiple providers, staff and volunteers from the three sponsoring organizations working seamlessly together for our community’s highest good.

Participating in this process not only increased my overall sense of personal well-being; it also renewed my hope that as a city, a state and a nation we can come together to find solutions for the numerous challenges we currently face.

Doreen Hughes

Winston Salem

Helping homeless

I’ve read the Journal’s article on how the police shut down “Tent City," where a lot of homeless people live. The officers say they had to shut it down because these people were trespassing on private property. So many people have been trespassing throughout Winston Salem but do not get targeted by the police.