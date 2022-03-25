The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

Timely words

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who gives ruthless dictators a bad name, has repeatedly committed war crimes during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Whether it involves placing land mines in “safe corridors” for civilians fleeing missile and artillery attacks or targeting maternity hospitals caring for pregnant women and premature infants in incubators, Russian troops have been merciless in their destruction.

Fortunately, the devastation has been documented by extensive television coverage. No amount of propaganda can cover up the savage and unprovoked attack on a sovereign nation.

As Thomas Jefferson once said, “I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just; that His justice cannot sleep forever.” Putin should consider Jefferson’s timely words.

Bruce Bedinger

Winston-Salem

This particular right

In 1958, a young couple left their homes in Caroline County, Va., and were married June 12 in Washington, D.C. When they returned home in July they were arrested. Richard Loving was white, Mildred Jeter was Black. Interracial marriage was illegal in Virginia. To avoid a prison sentence they left the state.

In 1963, Mrs. Loving, wanting to return home and believing the right to live with the husband she loves should be God-given, wrote a letter to our nation’s attorney general. This resulted in the Supreme Court ruling (unanimous) in 1967 that, under our Constitution, we have such a right. Now, in view of the recent letters stating where our rights come from, I have to ask: Where did this particular right come from and who defends it?

Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) is reported to have said that the Supreme Court was wrong in this ruling, causing me to ask this question.

Quoting Thomas Jefferson is easy (“Jefferson rebuttal,” March 23), but understanding a man who could write such flowery phrases while holding slaves is hard.

Paul D. Whitson

Winston-Salem

Braun later claimed he misspoke.

— the editor

Headlines say

In response to your condemnation of Rep. Madison Cawthorn (“Cawthorne is deplorable,” March 13) for saying “the Ukrainian government is incredibly corrupt,” here are verbatim headlines from 2021 and 2022:

“Biden: Ukraine must clean up corruption to be admitted to NATO” (The Hill, June 14, 2021)

“U.S., EU ‘Very Disappointed’ As Ukraine Delays Appointing Anti-Corruption Head” (Radio Free Europe, Oct. 9, 2021)

“Ukraine most corrupt country in Europe after Russia — Transparency International” (Ukrainian Independent News, Feb. 18, 2022)

“Ukraine’s Accelerating Slide into Authoritarianism” (Cato Institute, May 30, 2021)

“Ukraine — Zelensky’s authoritarian turn?” (EU Observer, July 20, 2021)

“Ukrainian President Zelensky deepens alliance with far right” (World Socialist Web Site, April 30, 2021)

“Ukrainian problems with corruption and right-wingers” (CounterCurrents.org, Feb. 11, 2021)

“Ukraine’s Dangerous Corruption Ring Beleaguering the Construction Industry, Critics Say” (RedState, July 29, 2021)

There you have it: from President Biden to independent Ukrainian news to observers from conservative, liberal, socialist and libertarian perspectives, there’s one conclusion: The Ukrainian government is incredibly corrupt.

Peter Waterford

Winston-Salem

Colorblind society

I see Sen. Ted Cruz pulled out the old MLK quote during the hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. You know the one. The only Martin Luther King quote Republicans know.

It’s undeniable that some prominent, elected Republican officials are racists, like Reps. Paul Gosar and Marjorie Taylor Greene, who recently appeared at an event organized by a white nationalist.

But not all Republicans are racist.

Some, I’m sure, don’t want to be racist or don’t think they are — but they are.

Some believe that racism is wrong and truly want to live in a society that is colorblind.

The problem is that society is not colorblind. We know that because of the witness of our Black and brown friends who point out the negative ways in which racism — historic, systemic and current — affects them.

Many Republicans ignore those experiences, though. They don’t want to deal with that ugly truth. They’d rather pretend it doesn’t exist.

I would have more respect for them if more of them spoke up against racism, not just when they think it’s being practiced against them, but when they know it’s being practiced against our Black and brown friends.

If they don’t think that’s happening, they need to get “woke.”

Saying “I’m not racist” doesn’t eliminate racism.

Elaine Harris

Winston-Salem