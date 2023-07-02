Rest of the story

When you hear the term "book ban," red flags go up. That is intentional in this day and time.

Headlines, sound bites and memes are not the whole picture, but these days there are enough to start a riot (verbal or kinetic) without context or background.

Teachers and librarians (school and public) fight back, loudly declaring they must protect literature. Parents fight back against what they view as inappropriate material for their children.

As a former teacher I was a member of the committee that addressed parental book objections. Our procedure was to read the entire book, discuss the objection and come to a conclusion about the book and the validity of the concern. In other words: research. In my opinion that is the missing element.

Find the books, read them, consider the student age group and watch YouTube videos depicting parents speaking at school board meetings, attempting to read aloud parts of books, being shut down as "inappropriate " for public meetings.

Why are there laws that porn stores cannot be in the vicinity of schools? Were those stores/material banned? No, access was determined to be inappropriate for children and young people.

In my opinion this has nothing to do with acceptance of LGBTQ rights, just protecting young brains from being presented with information they are too young to process.

Patricia Williams

Bermuda Run

GOP knows S-E-X

It is reassuring that state Sen. Joyce Krawiec and the Republican Party are so smart. They know more and have better insight into health care and the psychological well-being of patients than the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Endocrine Society!

Gosh, I wish others could be that smart.

What is it with sexual matters that demands so much attention from Republicans? Birth control, abortion and gender identity all seem like unhealthy fixations. Freud would be interested.

They could instead focus more on the schools. Oh wait ... they're already taking money from public schools to help the wealthy to attend private schools.

One shudders to think if and when it will stop.

Bill Vaassen

Rural Hall

Wanted: Leaders

Real leaders, where are you?

In this divisive contentious time, we need — we are desperate for — leaders who will rise above the fray to work to bring us together, to find the common good and to address the issues of our country.

In all levels of government and society in general, we need men and women of honor and integrity, women and men who will treat others with courtesy and respect, men and women who will look for common ground, build a consensus and move forward with solutions, rather than telling us how bad the other side is, and espousing endless demagoguery.

We need women and men who set the example. We are innately better than what we have displayed in recent years.

Real leaders,it is time to step up. We need you, so we can leave a better country and world for those who follow us.

Jay Vincent

Blowing Rock

Go electric

The low-air-quality days we have had recently because of the forest fires in Canada really brought home to me that, when it comes to climate change, it is a small world.

I want to protect Mother Earth, especially the air our children breathe. My thoughts jumped from dirty air from forest fires to more ubiquitous causes of dirty air that are closer to home.

Do you remember riding a diesel school bus as a child? I remember the noise and the smell of those buses. These days, children still go to school on diesel buses, as more than 90% of all schoolchildren who ride buses in the U.S. do, but things could be different.

The 2021 Investment Infrastructure & Jobs Act allocated $5 billion in grants through 2026 for school districts to electrify their fleets. The EPA already has awarded $500 million in grants to school districts to purchase electric buses, and $400 million more is available to school districts in 2023.

Some school districts have yet to apply, and of course, some districts do not even know about the funding. If Forsyth County applied for and won one of these grants, our children would have cleaner air. Not only that, winning school districts can expect much lower maintenance costs (as is true of all electric vehicles) and even perhaps increased local electricity efficiency if the buses can feed power back to the grid when unused.

I hope the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School District has applied for these funds — or that it will before the Aug. 22 deadline. Wouldn't it be nice if future generations remembered traveling to school in zero-emission school buses?

Sheri Grace

Rural Hall