The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Policy successes

Columnist Cal Thomas's statement that former President Trump's "record of policy successes ... are undeniable (except for those in denial)" ("Jailing Trump over Jan. 6 would hurt the nation," June 20) demands some specifics. What are those successes?

Was it his achievements at the southern border? Was it his repeal of Obamacare? Was it his starting a trade war with China? Was it his "love affair" with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un? Was it his similar relationships with Russian President Putin and China President Xi Jinping? Was it his tax cuts for the rich and his increasing of the national debt? Was it his inflammatory rhetoric, which increased the polarization of this country? Was it his "perfect" phone call requiring dirt on the Bidens before he would give Ukraine what Congress had authorized? Was it his incitement of Jan. 6 and the Big Lie? Was it his purchase of Greenland? Was it his alienation of NATO?

Was it his dealing with global warming?

Was it his politicization of the electoral process?

What exactly are his "undeniable policy successes"?

John Holthouser

Winston-Salem

Meet the 'moguls'

It was interesting to learn that three EVs were purchased in Yadkin County in the first quarter of this year (“Plugged in,” June 20). This fact was mentioned again in the June 22 editorial “EVs drive us into the future.” In reference to EV purchases, the editor writes, “We wonder who these moguls are, to be able to afford such luxury items.”

Meet the Reeces, two retired educators on a fixed income. Our EV is fully loaded; it even has heated seats and steering wheel. Ours cost way less than $60,000.

We bought a Nissan Leaf. It retails, fully loaded, for about $40,000, but after the $7,500 tax rebate, the cost was reduced to $32,500.

Leafs have been available since 2012 and have a range of about 240+ miles on a full charge. We charge at home, in the carport, using a Level II charger (a 220 V outlet, like a dryer uses). If we had to buy electricity to charge the car at home, the cost would be about 25% the cost of gasoline, i.e., comparable to $1.10 per gallon for gasoline. But since we installed solar panels, we pay zero to power the car.

We still own gas-powered vehicles, but rarely use them. Every gallon of gasoline, when burned, emits 20 pounds of CO2, so these moguls enjoy knowing we are reducing emissions. But isn’t there a better word for us than “moguls”?

Ellen F. Reece

Boonville

Shallow understanding

Milton Berle and Flip Wilson are among many American entertainers who once appeared in living rooms across the nation — in drag. It’s only when the drag is real rather than just something to make fun of that conservatives get upset.

The writer of the June 24 letter “The point” does just that, defining Anna Yacht, the drag queen who performed at Bookmarks on June 18, as part of the nation’s “moral decline.”

Gender identity is a social issue, but it’s not a moral issue. No matter what the letter writer’s “living God” tells her, there’s nothing immoral about being gay. There’s nothing immoral about being transgender. Those are just facts about some people.

It is, however, immoral to lie about one’s sexual orientation, and it’s immoral to try to deny a gay or transgender person their human and civil rights because you don’t like the way they are. It's wrong to try to "cancel" them, conservative-style.

The writer of the letter, a co-president and co-founder of The Conservative Women of Forsyth County, says that her group will “‘fight’ that the truth prevails.” But she’s not writing about former President Trump’s abundance of lies and his criminal attempt to overthrow the government. She’s not writing about the proliferation of guns, which are used increasingly to kill children. Instead, like so many conservatives, she continues to be obsessed with genitals, defining her discomfort with sexual truth and awareness as a moral imperative.

That is a very shallow understanding of “morality.”

Peter Ro

Winston-Salem