The Readers' Forum: Sunday, March 20 letters

More executive orders

In response to March 17 letter “To clarify,” misinformation comes in different guises. Specifically, about “rule by decree:” Former President Trump issued more executive orders in a four-year term of service than all of the previous three presidents did in a comparable period. And using the writer’s method of extrapolation of figures on President Biden, Trump, if not legitimately voted out of office, would have exceeded the previous three presidents in issuing executive orders by a significant margin.

Additionally, it must be said that some of the executive orders issued by President Biden were simply required to undo the egregious harm caused by the executive orders issued by Trump.

Archie B. Hicks Jr.

East Bend

God-given rights

“If our ‘unalienable rights’ don’t come from a creator, then where do they come from?” asks the writer of the March 17 letter “Self-evident truths.” In the U.S., they come from our Constitution, written by our intelligent and educated founders, who were inspired by the European Enlightenment of the 18th century. We sure lucked out.

There, that was easy.

They’re further given or taken away by our governing bodies, usually amidst great turmoil. (I could be snarky and say they’re given by Democrats and taken away by Republicans.) They’re illuminated, from time to time, by the courts.

Incidentally, rights provided by self-evident principles aren’t arbitrary. They’re demonstrated by evidence. Freedom and justice lead to greater security and peace than oppressive practices such as spying on your neighbor and open bribery. That’s not arbitrary.

I hate to break it to the letter writer, but the rights supposedly given by God are more subjective and arbitrary than others because they’re interpreted by fallible men who disagree on what they are. God never shows up to correct them.

I have no faith in the people who claim to speak for God. Somehow their God always wants what they want. These days, they’re more interested in reducing the rights of marginalized people than asserting and defending them for everyone.

Maybe I’m wrong. Get all the Christians together and bring them to agreement on what rights God wants us to have. Then get back to us.

Evan Fisher

Winston-Salem

Progressive taxes

In response to the March 17 letter “Even more handouts,” my understanding of President Biden’s tax proposal is that only those earning $452,700 for single earners and $509,300 for those filing jointly would see a tax increase from 37% to 39.6% (https://taxfoundation.org/american-families-plan/). Also, this group of top earners makes up 1.8% of those filing tax returns according to the IRS (in other words, 98.2% of Americans filing do not make that amount).

The letter writer laments not being able to buy those new cars or “bigger houses the wife admires” because of proposed increased taxes, but I would ask him: Would you be willing to pay a little more in taxes (a little over $11,000 more for a single-filer earning $450,000) so that other people may secure more basic rights such as food security and housing? I also wonder if the writer thinks of the tax benefit from owning a home as a “handout” from the government.

Our family will never make anywhere near the amount the top earners in our country make, but I will happily give up more so that others can gain access to basic necessities. That is the kind of society I want to be a part of, not one where someone’s desire to buy new cars and houses takes precedence over the basic needs (affordable housing, food, living wage jobs opportunities, affordable child care, basic health care) of the majority of people living in America. A more progressive tax system is the way to go.

Amy Gugliotta Jones

Winston-Salem