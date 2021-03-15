The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

No islands
Many right-wing politicians, like Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, are completely missing the point about mask-wearing. They seem to ignore that, in a democracy, personal freedom must always be balanced against societal responsibility. Doing anything you want regardless of how your actions affect others is purely self-centered recklessness, not freedom.
They act as if we live in the Kansas territory of 1850 where the nearest neighbor was 5 miles away. They don’t seem to understand that, during a pandemic, each person’s actions (or inaction) potentially impact every other person on Earth. As John Donne put it, “No man is an island entire of itself.”
Wearing a mask is not simply about personal freedom. Nothing in the Constitution gives Americans the right to risk other people’s health or life. Like it or not, everyone must give up some personal freedom in order to live in a functional society. Absolute personal freedom only exists with anarchy.
Instead of focusing on mask-wearing as an issue of personal freedom, the governors should focus on their citizens’ right to live in a state that protects our freedom from the dangerous acts of others. That is why we have laws prohibiting the “personal freedom” to recklessly produce air and water pollution.
Neither pollution nor deadly viruses stop at state lines.
Carl Wilcox
Winston-Salem
Speaking of deleting ...
I had to chuckle when I read the March 14 Readers’ Forum letter, “Delete relief.”
The writer states that since all the Republicans in the House and Senate voted against the COVID relief package, that all registered Republicans should not receive a stimulus check.
The reason for the Republicans voting against the COVID relief package is not that they did not want to help the American people but because it is full of so much pork and liberal spending the Democrats are famous for — a lot of it having nothing to do with COVID.
However, if one would like to see this put into perspective, perhaps all the Trump haters and registered Democrats who voted for Biden should not receive the COVID vaccine that we now have, thanks to President Trump. Thank you, President Trump!
Donna Bragg
Winston-Salem
Suppressing the vote
Two cybersecurity committees within former President Trump’s Department of Homeland Security stated that the 2020 election was “the most secure in American history.” But Trump and his Republican cronies in Congress keep perpetuating the Big Lie that the election was stolen.
Using the Big Lie as an excuse, Republican-controlled state legislatures are introducing legislation they claim is to ensure the integrity of our elections. Some of these proposed laws would eliminate no-excuse absentee voting; limit the amount of time that voters have to request an absentee ballot; reduce the number of drop boxes for mail-in ballots; restrict times for early voting, especially on Sunday; reduce the number of polling places in predominantly racial-minority districts; and ban the handing out of food and water to people waiting in line to vote.
How do any of these proposals ensure the integrity of our already secure election system? They do not. These legislators are lying. What they really desire is to suppress the vote of those people likely to vote for Democrats.
The most blatant example of this is the attempted limitations on Sunday voting. “Souls to the Polls” is a very commonplace occurrence in the African American community. If 90% of African Americans voted for Republicans, I guarantee Sunday voting would be expanded.
Republicans realize they cannot win a national election with the changing demographics of this country, so they are shamelessly trying to suppress the vote. For the sake of our democracy, they must fail in their attempts.
Rudy Diamond
Lewisville