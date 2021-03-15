The Readers' Forum: Tuesday letters

No islands

Many right-wing politicians, like Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, are completely missing the point about mask-wearing. They seem to ignore that, in a democracy, personal freedom must always be balanced against societal responsibility. Doing anything you want regardless of how your actions affect others is purely self-centered recklessness, not freedom.

They act as if we live in the Kansas territory of 1850 where the nearest neighbor was 5 miles away. They don’t seem to understand that, during a pandemic, each person’s actions (or inaction) potentially impact every other person on Earth. As John Donne put it, “No man is an island entire of itself.”

Wearing a mask is not simply about personal freedom. Nothing in the Constitution gives Americans the right to risk other people’s health or life. Like it or not, everyone must give up some personal freedom in order to live in a functional society. Absolute personal freedom only exists with anarchy.

Instead of focusing on mask-wearing as an issue of personal freedom, the governors should focus on their citizens’ right to live in a state that protects our freedom from the dangerous acts of others. That is why we have laws prohibiting the “personal freedom” to recklessly produce air and water pollution.