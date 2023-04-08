Turncoat!

Now we understand what was going on with at least one of the North Carolina Democratic representatives who was not present for the vote to stop the override of Gov. Cooper’s veto of a handgun permit repeal.

Tricia Cotham from Mecklenburg County is not really a Democrat. She told the constituents who voted for her and gave money to her that she was a Democrat when she was running for her position, but she was not and is not a Democrat. She is actually a lying Republican.

She said that she would be absent at the time of the vote due to a scheduled hospital treatment. We can only wonder if the "treatment" was the removal of her conscience. As a former teacher and assistant principal, I believe that voting to eliminate the state’s pistol permit purchase system would appear to be incongruent with keeping our schools safe. Most citizens agree with background checks, so Cotham is out of step with most Americans.

Apparently she has figured out exactly who she is, announcing that she was switching parties shortly after the vote. She and the rest of those not standing up for commonsense gun laws have blood on their hands. Obviously the Democratic Party must do a better job vetting our candidates and we must hold them accountable!

Shame on Cotham and all of the Republicans voting for easier access to guns.

Jo Ann Mount

Winston-Salem

Silent pastors

We do indeed have a “spiritual problem,” (letter, "A spiritual problem," April 2): namely, the white evangelical churches' idolatrous prostitution with the Republican Party and its complicity with the NRA killing machine. We only pretend to be “pro-life.” In fact, God’s people have forsaken their first love.

I am appalled by the silence of conservative pastors — other than lukewarm prayers (Rev 7:16). Let’s call Nashville, and the other 130-plus mass shootings so far in 2023, what they really are: human sacrifice on the altar of the Gun God, an abomination to the living God, who created these precious lives in His own image (Genesis 1:27).

When Joshua prays to know why his people lost a major battle, God tells him actually to stop praying and do something about the sin of his own people, which has drawn God’s judgment (Joshua 7:6-10). Pray, yes, but we must also lead in humble repentance for our own idolatry and take all peaceful, lawful steps to stand against this abomination, not just our selective areas of morality.

Shame on us! Shame on our leaders! Why are we so fearful of speaking up? What are we afraid of?

That people might leave the church? That we won’t be able to afford our church buildings?

We have the responsibility to lead, to instruct about the whole Kingdom of God, and to call the church to repentance, not to a selective, politically motivated morality.

C.J. Munson

Winston Salem

Not those guys

Let’s hope since the City of Winston-Salem has decided to take over recycling that they do not trust it to the same people who were responsible for this past season’s leaf collection.

Brian Myers

Winston-Salem

Protect me

I have a question for the elected members of the North Carolina General Assembly.

During the COVID-19 crisis, my state government exhibited concern for my well-being by providing information about protecting myself from the new rogue virus such as face masks, testing and securing vaccinations. Appreciating this advice, I followed it carefully, living to turn 79.

With the passage of SB 41 that repealed the Pistol Purchase Permitting system for handguns, each day I face a new scourge of potential gun violence from anyone, anywhere. Even concealed firearms are permitted at churches and their adjacent schools.

Please, elected state legislators, what do I do now to protect my life and limb from gun violence at any moment in North Carolina? Shootings may be ubiquitous. Does my careful negotiation of the pandemic mean nothing now that my life could end in a pool of blood while I'm grocery shopping, attending church, walking in a local park, driving, or visiting my granddaughter at her school?

The existence of this terrible law leaves me frightened and bewildered. Please, members of the General Assembly, tell me and my loved ones how to safely navigate this new rogue threat in my state?

Diana Gray

Winston Salem