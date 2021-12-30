The Readers' Forum: We want passenger rail service

We want passenger rail
The Winston-Salem City Council and Forsyth County commissioners must do everything in their power to bring rail service to Winston-Salem (“City plans push to bring back passenger rail,” Dec. 27)! We have watched while Charlotte, Raleigh, Wilmington and other North Carolina cities eclipse Winston Salem. This cannot and should not happen again.
While many residents of our city have never experienced the benefits of rail travel, I can attest to many: decreased commute times to other Triad cities and jobs, easy access to airports, decreased automobile traffic on roads and improved access not only within North Carolina, but to major cities to our north and south. The benefits are significant, opening a world of opportunity for both work and travel.
We cannot allow our leaders to let this opportunity slip away. I cannot watch the usual North Carolina cities snatch the opportunity to grow and expand, leaving Winston-Salem in their dust. Get busy, Mayor Joines! We need Amtrak!
Anne Markey Jones
Winston-Salem
Belief in God
It’s interesting to me that the writer of the Dec. 21 letter “Hatred and anger” connects the violence that occurred in Brothers Pizzeria (“Arrest made in assault at pizzeria,” Dec. 17) to a lack of belief in God. He didn’t quite state that the man accused of the attack was an atheist — your story didn’t say anything about his beliefs — but the implication is certainly there.
If the letter writer thinks that a belief in God prevents violence, he’s not been reading the news.
The Proud Boys and Oath Keepers who attacked the nation’s Capitol — they believe in God. The white supremacists who fought in Charlottesville — they believe in God. The terrorists active in the Middle East — do they ever believe in God.
The U.S. is the most Christian nation on the planet — and also one of the most violence-ridden.
The nations with the lowest per capita incidents of violent crime are the Nordic countries, which have populations that are largely secular, i.e., non-religious.
Religion is often used as justification for violence. Right now a bunch of God-fearing Republicans are talking about using violence if the next election doesn't go the way they want it to go.
Nobody has ever started a war to prove that God didn’t exist, but plenty of wars have been started to prove whose God is the real God.
Think this is a Christian nation? God, I hope not. I want to live.
Phil Ronald Turner
Winston-Salem
For the children
I'm a member of the pro-life party. I'm a Democrat.
As the year ends, I’d like to share a thought that I saw on Facebook:
“Wanting everyone to have health care and food does not make you a communist, socialist or unpatriotic. It just makes you a good person.”
I realize it’s not very deep. It doesn’t address how to get those things to people.
But it seems to me like good people would want other people — especially children — to have food and health care. And it seems to me like it’s Democrats who are trying to accomplish those goals and Republicans who are trying to keep it from happening.
Where are the good people who are Republicans? If they want those things, why aren’t they working for them? And if they’re not going to work for them, why don’t they get out of the way?
Life is short. Our children could go much further if they don't have to battle hunger and illness. It benefits all of us if we provide for our children, especially those who aren’t going to have their needs met any other way.
Republicans talk about the expense of providing health care and food for children. But they never question the expense of a new missile guidance system or the subsidies we pay to oil companies.