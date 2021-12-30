The Readers' Forum: We want passenger rail service

For the children

I'm a member of the pro-life party. I'm a Democrat.

As the year ends, I’d like to share a thought that I saw on Facebook:

“Wanting everyone to have health care and food does not make you a communist, socialist or unpatriotic. It just makes you a good person.”

I realize it’s not very deep. It doesn’t address how to get those things to people.

But it seems to me like good people would want other people — especially children — to have food and health care. And it seems to me like it’s Democrats who are trying to accomplish those goals and Republicans who are trying to keep it from happening.

Where are the good people who are Republicans? If they want those things, why aren’t they working for them? And if they’re not going to work for them, why don’t they get out of the way?

Life is short. Our children could go much further if they don't have to battle hunger and illness. It benefits all of us if we provide for our children, especially those who aren’t going to have their needs met any other way.