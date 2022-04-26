The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

Getting the job done

Thanks to the leadership of the city of Winston-Salem for helping fund the Choice Neighborhoods project in East Winston. With their financial help, the dilapidated housing at Cleveland Avenue Homes will be replaced with a new attractive urban development. Mayor Allen Joines, the City Council and the City Management staff all worked to cobble together the funding to keep the project on pace and hopefully make a dream a reality.

The Housing Authority of Winston-Salem, first under the leadership of Larry Wood and now under Kevin Cheshire, had repeatedly applied for a federal Choice Neighborhoods grant, awarded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, only to finish “second” behind other projects around the country. In 2020, their perseverance and persistence was rewarded with a $30 million Choice Neighborhoods grant. And work to make the project happen began shortly thereafter.

Now in 2022, the realities of increased construction costs hit the project hard when it was determined that the cost of the project in 2019 had almost doubled in 2022 and the effort to transform that neighborhood was in doubt. By stepping up to help ensure Phase 1 will be funded, the city leadership has made that cloudy future a lot brighter.

William C. Rose

Winston-Salem

Rose is a member of the Housing Authority’s board. — the editor

Content matters

No, Cal Thomas, nothing has changed.

Here’s the problem with the conservative take on “free speech,” as exemplified by Thomas’s April 20 column (“Elon Musk and the right of free speech”).

The “free speech” that has been blocked on Twitter and elsewhere isn’t varying takes on tax policy or who should be president. The free speech that’s been blocked has been racist speech, sexist speech and lies about things like the election and the deadly pandemic.

The people who use such speech frame it in abstract terms like “the diversity of opinions” rather than “my sexist insults” because if decent people look at the speech that’s being blocked, they’ll say, “Well, OK, I can see why you wouldn’t want that out there.”

These people are still free to proclaim their bigotry and lies; Twitter has just decided they can’t do it on Twitter.

Conservatives once respected business owners’ purview in such matters. That’s what has changed. When Coca-Cola said, “We believe in voting rights” and Disney said, “We support LGBTQ children,” conservatives didn’t like their hypocrisy being pointed out and decided they should be canceled.

Those are just not the same.

Twitter didn’t change because of Elon Musk. It’s still a private business that can support or oppose whatever it wants, even hypocritical Republicans who don’t really support the free market.

Lonnie Burskinsky

Winston-Salem

Arbitrary rules

The writer of the April 21 letter “Something deeper” suggests that if our constitutional rights come from men rather than being “God-given,” then they’re arbitrary. Without God, he says, we’re adrift.

But the “God-given” rights he supports are arbitrary, not only as practiced by self-appointed spokespeople who can’t agree on what they are, but in the biblical God’s own lack of consistency and competence, as exemplified by the faith’s confusing foundational document.

I wonder if the letter writer has read the Bible, which condemns theft, combining two types of cloth and working on the Sabbath, but not slavery or rape (which may be why some Christians are tolerant of cheap, exploitative labor and rape-induced pregnancy). The God of the Bible is the epitome of arbitrary rules and rights.

The sad truth is that we are all adrift in this conspiracy-tinged world, which evangelicals have lately boosted rather than tempered. Things will get worse until we turn back to reason and respect for democratic decision-making.

Our founders, inspired by the democratic ideals of the European enlightenment, which are more noble than the haphazard and unfathomable taboos of the Bible, gave us a good start, but we still have a long way to go to be a truly just society.

James T. Fuller

Winston-Salem