A silly process

It is easy to blame either side of the aisle for the current budget crisis in the halls of Congress. Yet it’s harder to see that the system itself is broken and needs mending.

We can mark it up to politics, which is what sets governance in motion. Since the early 1980s, we have grown less and less congenial.

But the process itself of approving a budget, then having to go back and vote to raise the debt limit to pay for it is silly. If a budget has already been passed, what is the need to revisit it?

That is almost quite literally the definition of the pejorative term “Byzantine.”

There should be a council of budgetary actors instead of a discombobulated political process of budgetary jousting. Now, I am no fool to believe this is an easy fix.

But systematic issues like these will begin to erode our institutions to rubble.

People hate the word “incrementalism” and “centrism,” but those are the ones believing total control of government should gravitate to their favorable party. This process is being held hostage because of this power struggle.

It is extremely annoying to say for the thousandth time, “let’s come together and make good decisions.” However, it is the only way forward. This is not a Democratic or Republican country, it is a United conglomerate of people with differing views and outlooks.

If we want this country to progress, we must set aside individual pride abd prejudices.

Troy Chavez, M.P.A.

Winston-Salem

Eyes open

The "Golden Rule" was proclaimed by Jesus of Nazareth during his Sermon on the Mount and described by him as the second great commandment (according to Wikipedia).

The common English phrasing is "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you." It is also the definition of Woke.

Peter Hairston

Winston Salem

Governor's right

Gov. Roy Cooper has sounded the alarm about the threat to public schools in North Carolina. He is calling us to demand that our legislators:

1. Invest in teachers and early childhood education, not tax cuts for the wealthy.

2. Use public money for public schools, not private academies.

3. Keep politicians out of the classroom, textbooks and lesson plans.

This alarm reverberates in me and compels me to write this letter.

I currently have two granddaughters in public schools in North Carolina. Both of them are being supported and stretched by the curriculum and their teachers. The third grader was recently in a school play in which she sang three solos and had a significant speaking role. The production was excellent, with the third graders responsible for acting, stage management and lighting. What a wonderful way to develop language skills, technical ability and working as a team!

The other granddaughter is in the 12th grade. Her interests range from English literature to engineering. She understands the challenges and shortcomings of our society and at the same time is looking forward to playing her part in creating our future. She was offered scholarships by several colleges and chose one that she thought would challenge her.

So I am very grateful for the public education that they are receiving and dismayed at the prospect of the educational system being gutted. I fully support the governor’s call and hope you will too.

John De Beer

Greensboro

Cooper's hypocrisy

I think it is “rich” that Governor Cooper declares a North Carolina "state of emergency" over the legislature’s school voucher vote when he himself sent his own kids to private school.

Parents should have a choice of where their own kids go to school and thus should be able to use their own tax dollars to help send their kids to that school. The voucher program serves all families and it is only being expanded to more North Carolina families.

John Nelms

Advance