Foreshadowed

Exuberance among Trumpers must be off the charts in the wake of their cult leader promising to deliver them “retribution” against Democrats and establishment Republicans.

Making clear his primary objectives for a second presidency would be retaliation and vengeance, Trump told a Consevative Political Action Conference (CPAC) crowd Saturday, “I am your warrior, I am your justice, and for those who have been wronged and betrayed, I am your retribution.”

This from a twice-impeached, deranged ex-president who tried to undermine democracy by inciting an insurrection and by trying to steal an election right before our very eyes!

And yet millions of his brainwashed cultists stand ready to reelect this dangerous autocrat, who wouldn’t think twice about tearing down each and every institution that is the foundation of our free and democratic Republic.

The architect of the lingering Big Lie has employed many of the tactics of Joseph Goebbels, the Nazi minister of propaganda, such as Lugenpresse, the Nazi-era predecessor of Trump’s “fake news” and his characterization of the press as the “enemy of the people.”

And, how could we not be reminded of Goebbels’ primary tactic for instigating hatred for Jewish people: Tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, and eventually people — in this case, Germans — will believe the lie?

Talk about foreshadowing Trump’s Big Lie that the 2020 presidential election was rigged and stolen.

There are not good people on both sides, folks.

And we know which side the ex-president is on. Don’t go there, please!

John Tucker

Winston-Salem

Time to clean house

As a taxpayer and nearly 40-year resident of Rural Hall, I publicly call on our elected officials to immediately terminate any contract we may have — legal or otherwise — with this “interim” attorney. He has been openly rude to our citizens in public forums, refuses to answer questions regarding his dealings and, according to the state auditor’s report, generally isn’t very good at “lawyering.”

Our citizens deserve better. He should go.

I also ask our council to initiate an Internal Ethics Review under Resolution 831 to determine if elected officials were intentionally misled on legal matters with the intent of further enriching his compensation. The citizens of Rural Hall have lost confidence in our leadership. It’s time to clean house and start over. Enough is enough.

Scotty Speas

Rural Hall

Too lenient

Apparently, second-degree murder using a firearm is no longer regarded as a serious crime in Forsyth County, based upon what is stated in your article “Man pleads guilty in 2017 killing.”

A man who was recently sentenced for second degree murder, plus robbery with a dangerous weapon, plus possession of a firearm by a felon, received a maximum sentence of only 13 years and five months, and evidently he may serve as little as 10 years and four months.

Granted that I do not know many of the details regarding the crimes committed by that man, but it seems to me that the three crimes combined should have resulted in a considerably longer sentence than what he received. Since the man was a felon even before he committed the aforementioned three serious crimes, then why was he given such a relatively light sentence?

It is situations like the one that I have mentioned that make law-abiding citizens like myself want to vote out of office people who seem to have more sympathy for criminals than they do for victims and for potential future victims.

I would like a public explanation by our district attorney as to why his staff did not pursue a considerably longer sentence for the man who committed the three crimes that I have cited.

If a satisfactory explanation is not forthcoming, then I encourage every citizen of Forsyth County to vote for someone other than the incumbent district attorney at the next election.

Harvey Armour

Winston-Salem