Then what?

This question is directed to all of the news reporting agencies: Why do you report on the gun crimes yet do not provide any follow-up reports on the outcomes, i.e,. was someone arrested, charged, sent to trial, convicted and sent to prison for the crime(s)?

We, the citizens, deserve to know what happens after you report the crimes. If you do not report the outcomes, it appears that our police are not successful at solving these crimes and putting criminals behind bars. Start reporting the outcomes of the crimes reports so that we, the citizens, are assured that our police are putting criminals behind bars.

Kim D. Smith

Winston Salem

Here are the facts

I grow weary of letters from the misinformed who don’t bother to fact-check (“Biden’s failures,” Jan. 18).

First: I am waiting for investigators to inform us about which/how many classified documents have been found with three former White House occupants. The way they were found and returned does say a lot.

Second: Donald Trump negotiated a withdrawal agreement with the Taliban that excluded the Afghan government, and set a date of May 1, 2021, for complete withdrawal. Biden “inherited a diplomatic agreement” between the U.S. and the Taliban (https://www.factcheck.org & https://www.npr.org). Senior military officials in the United States have linked the collapse of the Afghan government and its security forces in August to former President Trump’s deal with the Taliban (aljazeera.com).

Third: Do you really think President Biden has the power to affect inflation, gas prices and supply chains worldwide?

Fourth: To call anyone unqualified for a job without giving any reason is ignorant (as is the next paragraph spewing about “woke liberals”).

Fifth: “This was not a choice of which American to bring home,” Biden said of the release of Brittney Griner versus Paul Whelan by the Russians, “Sadly, for totally illegitimate reasons Russia is treating Paul’s case differently than Brittney’s.”

David Whelan, Paul’s brother, said “the Biden administration made the right decision to bring Ms. Griner home and to make the deal that was possible, rather than waiting for one that wasn’t going to happen” (politico.com and apnews.com).

Christine Duffer

Winston-Salem

Excuses and disrespect

I was a resident of Kernersville until about one month ago. I applied for Emergency Rental Assistance funds in 2021 and was provided a grant that helped me maintain my apartment in 2021. I was told to reapply for assistance for 2022. Since then the Forsyth County Department of Social Services has repeatedly given me excuses and has not provided me with any help presently. I am currently unable to work and I am applying for Social Security disability assistance benefits.

The last excuse that has been repeated to me is that no one has been assigned to assist with my case. I am disabled and have not worked since May of 2021. I feel really disrespected and hurt because of the way I have been treated. These federal funds were intended for low-income people such as myself.

Willie Rennick

Winston-Salem

WSJ’s compared

Regarding your Sunday editorial (“Speaking of ‘echo chambers’,” Feb. 2): I conclude that you are declaring the Winston-Salem Journal a left-leaning news outlet.

I read both WSJ’s every morning (Wall Street Journal and Winston-Salem Journal). I concur with your declaration.

Robert Linnell

Winston-Salem

Not local anymore

I am heartbroken at what has become of the Winston Salem Journal since big media took it over. I feared this would happen: The paper has been gutted and is not a local paper anymore. I will be cancelling my subscription and would encourage all others to do the same.

Perhaps we can find another way collectively as a community to support a grassroots paper and get back many of the excellent reporters we have lost.

This is a very real danger to our democracy without local press holding those in power to account.

Cathy King

Winston-Salem