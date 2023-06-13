I agree with John Hood's column on Sunday, June 11 that the North Carolina legislature is going too far in attempting to control state commissions that have final executive authority. With respect to the Environmental Management Commission (EMC), there is no problem that needs fixing. Currently, the EMC has 15 members: the Governor has 9 appointments, while the Speaker of the House and the President of the Senate have 3 appointments each. Most of the work of the EMC is done by consensus. Commissioners serve without pay, take their responsibilities very seriously, and work hard to keep the Commission from becoming a partisan space. But there are issues where the Commission must act when consensus cannot be reached. This is a proper executive branch function.