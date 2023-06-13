Dear Editor:
I agree with John Hood's column on Sunday, June 11 that the North Carolina legislature is going too far in attempting to control state commissions that have final executive authority. With respect to the Environmental Management Commission (EMC), there is no problem that needs fixing. Currently, the EMC has 15 members: the Governor has 9 appointments, while the Speaker of the House and the President of the Senate have 3 appointments each. Most of the work of the EMC is done by consensus. Commissioners serve without pay, take their responsibilities very seriously, and work hard to keep the Commission from becoming a partisan space. But there are issues where the Commission must act when consensus cannot be reached. This is a proper executive branch function.
People are also reading…
The changes proposed in S.B. 512 will give the legislature too much authority and inject undesirable partisanship into the governance of the Commission and the Department of Environmental Quality
Stan Meiburg, Ph.D.
Winston-Salem
The writer is executive director of the Center for Energy, Environment and Sustainability at Wake Forest University and a former chair of the North Carolina Environmental Management Commission. — the editor
Don't forget
As we celebrate Juneteenth, let us ALL take a moment or two and pause to remember and honor the sacrifice of the more than 300,000 white Union soldiers who "died to make men free".
David Gellatly
Winston-Salem