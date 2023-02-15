I don't get it

I don't get it. Donny Lambeth (whom I appreciate for pushing Medicaid expansion) and Jon Hardister are pushing a bill (House Bill 98) for no COVID vaccine mandates. Are they saying personal choice overrides the common welfare — that individualism is more important than the common good?

I think we are past COVID being a pandemic and are in the endemic phase thanks to the vaccine and growing herd immunity. But more than 1 million of our fellow citizens died because of COVID. Many of these didn't have to die but who did because of misinformation about vaccines and masks.

I am against such a bill because of what it sets up the next time we have a pandemic and people object to taking a lifesaving vaccine. Does their desire for personal choice become more important than the health and welfare of the community? And how can Republicans, who argue for personal choice on this issue, be against personal choice when it comes to abortion?

Abortion isn't about the common welfare but, as my church (UMC) puts it, the tragic choice of life with life that I believe should be decided by the mother and father in consultation with their doctors and spiritual advisors and not the government.

I just don't get it. What does it mean to love your neighbor here?

The Rev. Duke Ison

Winston-Salem

Unwanted pets

The heartwrenching struggle with euthanasia of adoptable cats and dogs is a high-profile problem in Forsyth County.

Adoptions are the Band-Aid, not the solution. We need to reduce the number that are born by spaying and neutering. This must happen before animals make it to the shelter or into rescue groups' care.

We are currently faced with the multiple-whammy of a shortage of needed veterinarians; surrendered and dumped animals due to housing changes; the post-COVID reality of return to work and school; inflation; and increased saturation of the local adoption market.

Unfortunately, we are faced with insufficient veterinary services to meet the current need. Many vets have become overwhelmed by an increased number of clients. The wait to get in with a new pet is high, combined with an hourslong parking lot wait at the emergency vet.

The number of veterinary practices in Forsyth County that accept local spay/neuter vouchers is drastically reduced to just four. Veterinary costs have skyrocketed. Sticker shock often comes after an owner has taken responsibility for a community pet, adopted from a shelter that does not provide neuter services, or purchased a pet.

Adoption feels good. Adoptions make a sizable dent. But it has never been enough.

Forsyth County residents must explore avenues to reduce the unwanted cat and dog populations before they are born.

Julie Magness

Winston-Salem

The writer is the owner of eight rescued animals, past chair of the the FCAC Advisory Board and past regional coordinator of the Siamese Cat Rescue Center. — the editor