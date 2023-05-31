Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Fund our schools

As the child of lifelong public school educators, my heart sinks when I consider the impact of the current legislative proposals for funding public education. The entry-level salary for a first year teacher amounts to just about $18 an hour and $37,000 per year. Teacher salary increases contained in the current budgetary proposals for veteran teachers amount to a staggering $5 per week. Teachers, and the children of this state, are worth far more.

Let’s put our money where our mouths are by calling on our elected legislators in the General Assembly to fully fund public education. Children in North Carolina deserve no less.

Ann Zimmerman

Winston Salem

RIP, Scorpion

I write to memorialize the crew of the USS Scorpion, SSN 589, a United States Navy nuclear-powered Fast Attack submarine. On May 22, 1968, the Scorpion was on patrol and sank to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.

While the cause of the tragedy is still classified, and may not actually be known, the search for the Scorpion began because it failed to arrive as scheduled on Memorial Day 1968 at its home port in Virginia. Submarines usually maintain radio silence at sea. They may come close to the surface to receive messages, but they rarely send messages.

In any event, the wreckage was ultimately discovered near the Azores, on Oct. 30, 1968. Part of a Fast Attack’s mission would be to protect the Fleet Ballistic Missile (FBM) submarines patrolling in their designated area. I served on an FBM when the Scorpion was lost. Because of that, I and my submarine’s crew feel a special connection and a debt of gratitude to the crew of the Scorpion. To us, they are true heroes who died in the service of their country and should be remembered as such every Memorial Day. May God bless the crew and their families.

George A. Bedsworth

Winston-Salem

The writer is a former machinists mate in the U.S. Navy. — the editor

Cooper's children

The money for Gov. Cooper's children's education came out of his pocket, not mine (letter, "Cooper's hypocrisy," May 26) and not the letter writer's.

I want my tax dollars go to support public schools, not those with a particular ideological or theological curriculum. The real hypocrites are the lawmakers who wrap themselves in the flag and profess a love for democracy, then do all in their considerable power to erode democratic institutions.

Lee Pulliam

Winston-Salem