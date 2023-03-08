Pay what you owe

In “Yes to restitution, no to reparations” (Feb. 27), Jonathan Bean uses quotations around “systemic” and “woke,” betraying his ideological bias. Making a distinction between restitution and reparations is spurious. They describe the same thing: paying the debt owed to African Americans for centuries of unpaid labor and subsequent policies restraining their financial progress.

Bean’s assessment of California proposals as “preposterous” is understandable. However, those proposals merely show that the issue is too big for any but the federal government to address. HR 40 has been proposed in Congress every year since 1989 but has never received a vote. HR 40 would establish a commission to carefully consider reparations, then make recommendations.

Instead, too many like Bean dole out uninformed and preconceived opinions. In their book, “From Here to Equality” (University of North Carolina Press, 2020), William A. Darity Jr. and A. Kirsten Mullen present multiple plans to compute the cost, determine recipients and administer reparations. The plans are thorough and include topics like inflation and installment payments.

America’s wealth was built on the unpaid labor of African Americans, yet 4 million were left destitute when slavery ended. Restitution — 40 acres and a mule, or a lifetime pension — should have been made at that time from the wealth their labor built. It wasn’t.

Any debt must be paid, regardless of whether the debtor finds it convenient or timely. Considering the trillions spent recently on wars and stimulus packages, it is clear we can afford reparations. The debt is past due.

Lisa S. Sykes

Winston-Salem

A special place

Regarding the story “These holy grounds” (March 5):

This front-page article brought a little-known historic site in Winston-Salem to the attention of people all over our city. The site is a 12.5-acre tract where 10,000 African Americans were buried during the days of segregation. This legacy tells the story of the vital, active Black community which addressed the need for a public cemetery for African Americans. They founded and supported the cemetery, which still testifies to the dignity and humanity of the individuals buried there.

There’s much more to discover about the Odd Fellows Cemetery. Readers who would like to know more can leave a comment on our Facebook page: Friends of Oddfellows Cemetery. Or, send an e-mail to: fof2881@gmail.com.

Mary E. Wakeford

Winston-Salem

The EV tax bill

Gayle Goldsmith’s excellent March 5 column (“Proposed tax would punish electric vehicle owners”) rightly argues that Rep. Keith Kidwell has vehicle and gas tax policy backward in his recent bill. Our tax laws should encourage the use of electric vehicles over gasoline vehicles — for environmental, economic and health reasons.

Taking Goldsmith’s argument a step further, we should have a national fee on fossil fuel companies, due when they extract those fuels. The fee would depend on how much carbon pollution the fuels emit, and it should rise over time to encourage the transition to a fossil-free economy.

Crucially, all the cash collected from the fossil pollution fee must go back to American households on a per capita basis. That way, when the fossil industry passes along those fees to us in the form of higher prices, you and I won’t be any poorer. But we will have every reason to look for alternatives (like EVs) that don’t rely as much on dirty technology.

Many people say a price on carbon is politically impossible, but an informal whip count by carbon fee advocates in 2022 showed there were 49 senators willing to vote for such a policy, just one vote shy of the number that eventually led to the passage of the extremely climate-friendly Inflation Reduction Act. Ultimately, we the people decide what is politically possible.

Tell your member of Congress — left, right or center — that a carbon fee and cashback is the smartest climate policy any economist has ever come up with. That’s what we want.

Matthew Mayers

Winston-Salem