‘Normal’ depends

I feel compelled to make an observation about the current United Methodist Church situation as reported in the Journal. It is difficult for me to grasp how church-attending people (and self-proclaimed Christians) can have such a nearly complete lack of understanding about LGBTQ people.

Yes, these LGBTQ people certainly do exhibit abnormal behaviors — abnormal behaviors for the people who do not understand or exhibit such behavior. However, these behaviors are normal for LGBTQ people.

In my opinion, this is how they are born, as they are created. It is terribly unfortunate for all of us that many people clearly do not understand this. Of course, to truly be a Christian person, one must follow completely and absolutely the call to love one another, with no exception for LGBTQ people.

Sadly, many people who claim to be Christians fall rather short of this call.

John Kemp

Clemmons

Opinionated?

This concerns the story in the Sunday May 7 Journal headlined “Folwell faces uphill climb,” concerning the Republican race for governor between State Treasurer Dale Folwell and Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson.

Near the early part of the story come the words “with his embrace of polarizing rhetoric,” in reference to Robinson. So much for objective reporting in an alleged news story.

I have a degree in journalism, and if I’d written those words as news, my professor would have marked my copy down at least one grade, and made the comment, “This is editorializing. Stick to the facts.”

It seems objective reporting takes a back seat to opinion these days. Comments like the above should appear on the opinion/editorial page, not in a news story. Please remember that the next time a news story is written and edited.

Rick Harvin

North Wilkesboro

Messy mall area

In reference to the letter “Mall-area blight” (May 3), I agree completely.

The entrances to the mall make us look like we are in a Third World country (apologies to those countries), not a city and county trying to attract new and vibrant businesses. I think the problem is actually a result of an abandoned railroad track that extends from downtown Winston-Salem out to Idols Road in Clemmons that no one wants to claim responsibility for.

It is obvious that the company that owns this line is not interested in taking care of it and has abandoned its obligations in that regard. Maybe it is time for Forsyth County to use its powers to convince to the company to donate that property so something worthwhile can be done with it? A biking/running/walking park all the way out to Clemmons, perhaps?

I agree we need to do something if we ever want to be taken seriously by potential new companies interested in relocating here.

Howard R. “Bud” Stentz Jr.

Clemmons

Top teachers

Thank you for the excellent coverage of the Forsyth County teaching awards (“East Forsyth Middle School teacher named Teacher of the Year in school district,” May 5 ).

Your photos captured the event and the enthusiasm of the educators perfectly. Also, I might add that Janet Materdo was one of the first in our International Teaching venture at Appalachian State and to know of her Teacher of the Year Award is no surprise. I’m honored to have taught and known so many students who became great teachers.

I know of no greater profession and, yes, their commitment, as her husband stated, is beyond passion. Perhaps they are saintly.

Henry McCarthy

Winston-Salem

Which will it be?

When the smoke clears, will Randell Jones (“A good day to remember how tyranny begins,” May 6) be hailed as one who spoke up for democracy in America and helped to save it, or mourned as one who tried, but failed, to bring us to our senses before the tyrants took over and justice and freedom for all became a distant memory?

Future historians will record our fate with disinterested objectivity, but our attention, or inattention, here and now will determine that fate.

Lee Pulliam

Winston-Salem