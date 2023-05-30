Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A simple kindness

It was a simple gesture, but it brought a tear to my eye.

I had gone to Lowe’s Home Improvement to find a U.S. flag. And when a man named Dave came to help me, I told him that on Memorial Day, I’m going to drive 100 miles to pay my respects to a friend who died in 'Nam in 1969.

We found a good one, and a Marine Corps flag, too.

Then Dave said, "Let me pay for it."

Steve Slechta

Winston-Salem

Voucher illogic

The logic of the May 26 letter, “Cooper’s hypocrisy," is difficult to follow. The author makes the obvious statement that parents should be free to send their children to a school they choose, but criticizes the governor for making that choice. Is that choice only allowed for some?

The writer really goes off the rails in the next statement, however, referring to parents using their own (his emphasis) tax dollars to pay for that school. Sorry, but once you pay your taxes the money is not yours to spend anymore. Your taxes go into the general fund to spend for the benefit of all of us. Government services are not on an à la carte menu. How could it be otherwise?

If you don’t like the public park nearest your home, should I pay for you to join the country club so your child has a place to play? If you are unsatisfied with your local police, do I have to contribute to you so you can hire private security?

No, you make your opinion known to your elected representatives when they make unwise spending choices, just like those of us who are horrified by school vouchers are doing.

Dennis Sykes

Winston-Salem

No to vouchers

Regarding a recent letter to The Readers’ Forum, “Cooper’s hypocrisy” (May 26) I believe the writer has missed the point of Gov. Roy Cooper’s objection to school vouchers.

Every parent has the right to send their child to a private school as long as they are paying the tuition. The issue arises when taxpayers are paying that tuition. Taxes should be used to improve our public schools which are not receiving sufficient funds.

North Carolina ranks 48th nationally in public school funding. Until we provide adequate funding for public schools, school vouchers to private schools should be off the table. Taxpayers should not be funding private schools and Gov. Cooper is not a hypocrite! He cares about all of our children!

Jo Ann Mount

Winston-Salem

Climate solutions

Every week brings more news about the impacts of climate change. Every week also brings news about the economic opportunities of transitioning to a clean-energy economy.

On June 13, about 1,000 volunteers from Citizens' Climate Lobby will meet with hundreds of congressional offices in Washington, DC to talk about market-based, effective, job-creating solutions to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels that will reduce the risk from climate change. I'm writing to thank those volunteers going to Washington like my friend Bill Blancato, a regular contributor to the Journal.

The best way to help Bill and the other volunteers is to take a few minutes to write or call your member of Congress and ask them to support market-based solutions to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels. Here’s a link you can use to write: https://citizensclimatelobby.org/get-loud-take-action/introduce-yourself/.

Debra Demske

Winston Salem

Bah? Humbug?

Your article, "The 50-30-20 rule is a form of budgeting that splits your monthly, after-tax income into three major categories: necessities, wants and savings." makes no mention of charitable contributions or gifts. Teaching readers to be selfish, are we?

Michael Woods

Kernersville

Trump vs. truth

In 2016 candidate Donald Trump claimed he would pay down the national debt over eight years. When his four-year term ended, it ballooned by an additional $7.8 Trillion.

Unlike Trump, the numbers don’t lie. Do we really want him anywhere near the Oval Office?

Ken Burkel

Clemmons