Higher calling

I feel the need to respond to the accusation in a recent letter that Christians do not understand the LGBTQ community (“‘Normal’ depends,” May 10).

To be clear, the tenets of our faith do not change when they clash with modern secular values. Religious truth cannot be found in cultural movements.

As Christians, we are commanded to love all people, including our LGBTQ friends and relatives. We also have a higher calling that precludes us from signing on to a social phenomenon, no matter how popular it becomes.

We believe that just as God created parenthood to show us His love for His children, He created marriage to give us an idea of what it means to be the bride of Christ. This is why Christians have boundaries around sex. But that does not mean that we do not have love and compassion for those who are struggling with same-sex attraction. Within the biblical framework describing the church as a body of believers, we are commanded to be a contributing member of that church body. We do this by having meaningful and loving relationships with every kind of person.

I do think the church could do a better job of supporting singlehood. Building friendships should not feel like a consolation prize for those who cannot participate in romantic love. Christians are one body, brothers and sisters, “knit together in love” (Colossians 2:2). This reality of gospel partnership is the very essence of our faith.

Rather than seeing sex as the high point on a scale where friendship seems less valuable, the Bible invites us to pursue human love in different forms, governed by different boundaries.

Joy Kilcoyne

Clemmons

Chasing danger

Years ago, a deputy was chasing a speeding motorcycle through Clemmons that was being operated by a juvenile. Unfortunately, the teenager crashed the motorcycle and was killed.

At that time, the decision was made that deputies would no longer engage in vehicle pursuits. The news that three people were recently killed as a result of a deputy chasing a stolen car should emphasize the point that these vehicle pursuits should not occur on our streets.

Tom Winfree

Winston-Salem

Valuing small farms

Regarding the story “Campaign helps raise finds for injured Snow Camp dairy farmer” (May 10):

Randy Lewis was horrifically injured by a bull on his dairy farm, Ran-Lew. His community has rallied behind him in raising money through a Go Fund Me account and volunteering to work in any way needed while he recouperates. This tells so much about his importance to his community and the value of farming.

He, as I did, grew up on a mostly Jersey-breed dairy farm. He has prevailed in his business by raising, milking and processing on site. During the pandemic, he managed to stay open by offering curb ice cream! If you have ever tasted Jersey milk (and there are several inches of cream at the top of every container) you will be hooked.

However, the biggest story here is how Randy and his community value small farms when all over farms have been sold and replaced by industrial sites or housing developments with tiny lots.

When millions are waved in farmers’ faces, those who persevere are heroes. In spite of all the pressure, they value generational tradition and excellence.

Randy is a star among these brave pioneers. His community recognizes his worth!

Patricia Williams

Bermuda Run

Yes. It’s personal.

N.C. Rep. Jon Hardister says he understands that abortion “is a deeply personal topic and I respect opinions on both sides of the discussion.” However, he firmly stands behind the new legislation restricting abortion access.

At what point did he and the other legislators determine that they are able to handle “deeply personal” decisions better than those who are directly affected by them? How does this respect people “on both sides”?

I would prefer that Mr. Hardister and the rest of our representatives mind their own uteruses.

Amy Anderson

Winston Salem

Trains of thought

To expand upon the excellent “Messy mall area’’ letter (May 10):

Not only does the abandoned railroad go to Idols Road, it also goes into and across Davie County — not to mention by the fancy new Union Station in Winston-Salem.

The rail corridor is in place. Think, people: light-rail mass transit!

It passes fairly closely to the new Davie Atrium Wake hospital and the new Novant Forsyth hospital in Clemmons, multiple shopping areas and both huge hospitals in Winston-Salem. Just add some park-and-ride shuttles and look at all the possibilities.

Obviously, this would not be a cheap undertaking, but it would draw business, offer travel options, reduce traffic and provide many other benefits.

Just a thought ...

Wendell Burton

Advance