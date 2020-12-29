 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Rev. Carlton Eversley
0 comments

The Rev. Carlton Eversley

  • 0
CARLTON EVERSLEY

Rev. Carlton Eversley, the minister at Dellabrook Presbyterian Church and the president of the Winston-Salem Ministers’ Conference in 2009. 

An impassioned advocate, The Rev. Carlton Eversley spent much of his life giving a voice to those who had none in his pursuit of justice.

PHOTOS: Carlton Eversley 1957-2019

Eversley fought to desegregate the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system as an advocate for the education of Black students after moving to the city in 1984.

The leader of the education caucus of the local chapter of the NAACP, Eversley also led the charge to free those many believed to be wrongfully convicted, including Darryl Hunt and Kalvin Michael Smith.

Eversley — who died in September at age 62 — also served as the pastor of Dellabrook Presbyterian Church for 35 years.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News