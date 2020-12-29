An impassioned advocate, The Rev. Carlton Eversley spent much of his life giving a voice to those who had none in his pursuit of justice.

Eversley fought to desegregate the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system as an advocate for the education of Black students after moving to the city in 1984.

The leader of the education caucus of the local chapter of the NAACP, Eversley also led the charge to free those many believed to be wrongfully convicted, including Darryl Hunt and Kalvin Michael Smith.

Eversley — who died in September at age 62 — also served as the pastor of Dellabrook Presbyterian Church for 35 years.