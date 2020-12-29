 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Rev. John Young
0 comments

The Rev. John Young

  • 0
Rev. John Young

The Rev. John Young preaches from the book of Luke during the "Church In the Neighborhood" church service at the 1200th block of 25th Street on Aug. 15, 2010.

The Rev. John Young dedicated more than 20 years to helping local low-income families and homeless people.

Young founded the Potter’s House Family Resource Center, now at 1229 E. 25th St., after recognizing a need while working as a chaplain at the Forsyth Correctional Center in Winston-Salem.

His faith-based ministry expanded from serving 17 children in 1998 to serving 1,000 meals this spring to first responders.

Young, who died in May also worked as a police officer and firefighter throughout the 1980s and later he became an award-winning barbecue pitmaster, owning Carolina Smokin’ John’s BBQ.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News