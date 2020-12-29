The Rev. John Young dedicated more than 20 years to helping local low-income families and homeless people.

Young founded the Potter’s House Family Resource Center, now at 1229 E. 25th St., after recognizing a need while working as a chaplain at the Forsyth Correctional Center in Winston-Salem.

His faith-based ministry expanded from serving 17 children in 1998 to serving 1,000 meals this spring to first responders.

Young, who died in May also worked as a police officer and firefighter throughout the 1980s and later he became an award-winning barbecue pitmaster, owning Carolina Smokin’ John’s BBQ.