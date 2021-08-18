The Rev. Randy Harris

Thank you for your article regarding the Moravian Church’s struggle with the inclusion of the LGBTQ community (“A great divide,” Aug. 15). This is a painful time for them, and one that is familiar to many denominations that have prayerfully wrestled with such a holy challenge.

Bill Leonard’s insights are helpful as always, though here they may lead to some confusion. The “Presbyterian Church in America” to which he refers, is a specific denomination, not a reference to all Presbyterian Churches in our country. Our denomination, the Presbyterian Church (USA), has found a way to welcome the LGBTQ community in the life of the church, including both ordination and marriage. We believe the church is stronger for sake of such welcome, and witnesses to our faith in the wide, wide embrace of God’s love.