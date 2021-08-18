 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Rev. Randy Harris
0 Comments

The Rev. Randy Harris

  • 0

Moravian rift

Thank you for your article regarding the Moravian Church’s struggle with the inclusion of the LGBTQ community (“A great divide,” Aug. 15). This is a painful time for them, and one that is familiar to many denominations that have prayerfully wrestled with such a holy challenge.

Bill Leonard’s insights are helpful as always, though here they may lead to some confusion. The “Presbyterian Church in America” to which he refers, is a specific denomination, not a reference to all Presbyterian Churches in our country. Our denomination, the Presbyterian Church (USA), has found a way to welcome the LGBTQ community in the life of the church, including both ordination and marriage. We believe the church is stronger for sake of such welcome, and witnesses to our faith in the wide, wide embrace of God’s love.

The Rev. Randy Harris

Pastor, Highland Presbyterian Church

Winston-Salem

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office: Water was turned off for up to three hours because inmates flooded cells.
Crime

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office: Water was turned off for up to three hours because inmates flooded cells.

Triad Abolition Project, a group critical of law-enforcement agencies, will hold a protest about conditions at the Forsyth County Jail. Earlier this week, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said that inmates staged a protest at the jail in their cells, and detention officers turned off water at the jail because some inmates flooded their cells. She has provided little detail on what exactly happened and how long the water was shut off. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News