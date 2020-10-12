'The rising generation is not happy': UNC chancellor vows to consult students, community

"Our power as a institution does not come from stale tradition. It comes from the vision and renewable energy of our community," he said.

As is tradition, Guskiewicz took the oath of office with his hand resting on the George Durant Bible, the oldest Bible associated with a North Carolina family. His wife Amy placed the Chancellor's Medallion, which is engraved with the names and dates of service of the previous Carolina chancellors, around his neck, and university leaders spoke about his leadership in this moment in history. They all wore face masks on stage and sat 6 feet apart.

Unlike previous years, there wasn't a large crowd at the ceremony because of the pandemic. Instead, UNC students, faculty and alumni from 22 states around the country and England, Hong Kong and Singapore tuned in to the virtual event.

"The tradition is really important because we're the nation's first public university," said Brent Comstock, a 2017 graduate. "It speaks to the timeless fashion of what is Carolina and that it's more than a bunch of buildings and students and people."

Comstock watched the ceremony from his office in Lincoln, Neb., where the front page of The Daily Tar Heel newspaper from the 2017 NCAA men's basketball championship hangs on the wall along with his diploma.