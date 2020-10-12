'The rising generation is not happy': UNC chancellor vows to consult students, community

CHAPEL HILL — When UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz started the job 10 months ago, he made clear he thought he was up for the challenge of leading the university, saying "easy is boring."
He could not have predicted the difficulties he would confront between saying those words and speaking to the campus community again at his official — and mostly virtual — installation ceremony Sunday afternoon.
In his first several months as chancellor, Guskiewicz has made critical decisions about how the university should operate during the global coronavirus pandemic that threatened the lives of students, faculty and staff and the financial health of the university. He's also responded to student protests of racial injustice that erupted on campus and across the nation this summer. And he fielded local and national criticism over the Confederate monument Silent Sam and acted to remove the names of buildings tied to white supremacy.
At the event Sunday, Guskiewicz said he watched his predecessors face great challenges with great resolve, and building on their work is the "the opportunity of a lifetime."
In his speech, Guskiewicz referenced the words that UNC-CH's founders wrote when the state chartered the university.
The founders called on university leaders to "consult the happiness of our rising generation," Guskiewicz said, and he promised that Carolina will be true to those words while he's at the helm.
"Our power as a institution does not come from stale tradition. It comes from the vision and renewable energy of our community," he said.
As is tradition, Guskiewicz took the oath of office with his hand resting on the George Durant Bible, the oldest Bible associated with a North Carolina family. His wife Amy placed the Chancellor's Medallion, which is engraved with the names and dates of service of the previous Carolina chancellors, around his neck, and university leaders spoke about his leadership in this moment in history. They all wore face masks on stage and sat 6 feet apart.
Unlike previous years, there wasn't a large crowd at the ceremony because of the pandemic. Instead, UNC students, faculty and alumni from 22 states around the country and England, Hong Kong and Singapore tuned in to the virtual event.
"The tradition is really important because we're the nation's first public university," said Brent Comstock, a 2017 graduate. "It speaks to the timeless fashion of what is Carolina and that it's more than a bunch of buildings and students and people."
Comstock watched the ceremony from his office in Lincoln, Neb., where the front page of The Daily Tar Heel newspaper from the 2017 NCAA men's basketball championship hangs on the wall along with his diploma.
Comstock said having the virtual ceremony honors tradition while recognizing Carolina's global impact. It also speaks to the collaborative spirit of Guskiewicz's leadership, he said.
Guskiewicz spoke about the university's history of great leaders, from chancellors and presidents to those "forged in protests, faculty meetings and late night debates."
He referenced a letter from former UNC System President Bill Friday that said the university should be criticized and it has thrived because people are free to have their say.
Guskiewicz and UNC-CH have fielded consistent criticism over the past year about issues ranging from the handling of a $2.5 million settlement with a Confederate group over the Silent Sam statue to reopening campus amid the coronavirus pandemic. That includes, as Guskiewicz noted in his speech, the opinion from students in The Daily Tar Heel who wrote that his dog Charlie is better suited than he is to be chancellor.
"We're fortunate to be at a university whose community has that fight, that passion, that willingness to voice dissent," Guskiewicz said. "It's a spirit that has quietly and not so quietly moved our university forward to become the leading global public research university that we are today."
For decades, rising generations have changed the university and made it better, he said.
"And today, the rising generation is not happy," Guskiewicz said. "They are not waiting patiently in the wings, they are not content with accepting injustice. That's a good thing."
He said students and young alumni see "an American dream that's fading" as they have a lower chance of out-earning their parents. They are navigating a global pandemic that threatens the good things in their lives, and they are seeing and experiencing racial inequity in the criminal justice system, schools, board rooms and the streets, he said.
"We have a rising generation restless for change," Guskiewicz said, "and a storied university committed to solving the grand challenges."
