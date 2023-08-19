NEWSROOM RAID: A Kansas prosecutor said Wednesday he found insufficient evidence to support the police raid of a weekly newspaper and that all seized material should be returned in a dispute over press freedoms. Police raids Aug. 11 of the newspaper's offices, and the home of editor and publisher Eric Meyer, put the paper and the local police at the center of a national debate about press freedom in Marion, a community of about 1,900 residents.

TRANSPLANT: Surgeons transplanted a pig's kidney into a brain-dead man and for more than a month it's worked normally. Scientists around the country are racing to learn how to use animal organs to save human lives. The latest experiment was announced Wednesday by NYU Langone Health.

SANTOS AIDE: Sam Miele, 27, a former fundraiser for U.S. Rep. George Santos, was indicted Wednesday on federal charges of impersonating a high-ranking congressional aide while soliciting contributions for the New York Republican's campaign.

MUMMY: Oetzi the Iceman has a new look. Decades after the famous glacier mummy was discovered in the Italian Alps, scientists dug into his DNA to paint a better picture of the ancient hunter. They determined Oetzi was mostly descended from farmers from present-day Turkey, and his head was balder and skin darker than what was initially thought, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal Cell Genomics. Oetzi, who lived more than 5,000 years ago, was frozen in ice after he was killed by an arrow to the back.