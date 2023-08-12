WORLD CUP: In a shocking upset, the United States women's soccer team lost to Sweden 5-4 on penalty kicks last Sunday in the World Cup in Melbourne, Australia. Megan Rapinoe, Sophia Smith and Kelly O'Hara missed with kicks from the penalty spot before Sweden's Lina Hurtig converted to clinch the shootout.

CAGE MATCH: Elon Musk said Sunday his potential in-person fight with Mark Zuckerberg would be streamed on his social media site X, formerly known as Twitter. The tech billionaires seemingly agreed to a "cage match" in June. Zuckerberg is trained in mixed martial arts. Musk later said he might need surgery before the fight.

WILLIAM FRIEDKIN (1935-2023): William Friedkin, the generation-defining director who brought a visceral realism to 1970s hits "The French Connection" and "The Exorcist" and was quickly anointed one of Hollywood's top directors when he was only in his 30s, died Monday in Los Angeles. He was 87.

ROBBIE ROBERTSON (19432023): Robbie Robertson, The Band's lead guitarist and songwriter who in such classics as "Up on Cripple Creek" and "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down" helped reshape American music, died Wednesday in Los Angeles, his publicist said in a statement. He was 80.