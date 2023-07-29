SINEAD O'CONNOR (1966-2023): Sinéad O'Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s and was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, died Wednesday at 56, according to a statement from her family. No cause was disclosed.

SPACEY VERDICT: Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey was acquitted of sexual assault Wednesday, his 64th birthday, after his star turn as a witness in his own defense spared him a possible prison term and gave him a shot at a career comeback. Tears rolled down Spacey's cheeks as the final "not guilty" verdict was read. The actor looked at the jury, placed his hand over the lapel of his suit and mouthed "thank you."

'BARBIE': Last weekend, the movie "Barbie" shattered the first-weekend record for a film directed by a woman. With $162 million in ticket sales from North American theaters, according to studio totals released Monday, "Barbie" catapulted past both "Captain Marvel," which was co-directed by Anna Boden and opened to $153.4 million in 2019, and "Wonder Woman," Patty Jenkins' 2017 film that debuted to $103.3 million.

BRONNY JAMES: Bronny James, 18, the oldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized in stable condition on Tuesday, a day after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a basketball practice at the University of Southern California, a family spokesman said. He was released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Thursday.