PAUL REUBENS (1952-2023): Paul Reubens, the actor and comedian whose Pee-wee Herman character — an overgrown child with a tight gray suit and an unforgettable laugh — became a 1980s pop cultural phenomenon, died last Sunday after a six-year battle with cancer, his publicist said. He was 70.

SONGWRITERS HONORED: The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday announced its newest inductees. Country superstar Keith Urban and Kix Brooks of powerhouse country duo Brooks & Dunn will be inducted, along with Casey Beathard and David Lee Murphy .

LIZZO: Grammy-winning singer Lizzo was sued Tuesday by three former dancers who accuse her of sexual harassment and allege her production company created a hostile work environment.

ANGUS CLOUD (1998-2023): Angus Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. He was 25. In a statement, Cloud's family said goodbye to "an artist, a friend, a brother and a son. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss."