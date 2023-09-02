BOB BARKER (1923-2023): Bob Barker, the enduring, dapper game show host who became a household name over a half-century of hosting "Truth or Consequences" and "The Price Is Right," died Aug. 26 at his home in Los Angeles. He was 99.

US GYMNASTICS: Gymnastics star Simone Biles won her record eighth U.S. Championship title last Sunday, 10 years after she first ascended to the top of her sport as a teenage prodigy. Biles, now a 26-year-old newlywed considered perhaps the greatest of all time, posted an all-around two-day total of 118.40, well clear of Shilese Jones in second place and Leanne Wong in third. Biles' next competition is in Antwerp in late September.

SCALISE DIAGNOSIS: Rep. Steve Scalise, the No. 2 House Republican, said Tuesday he was diagnosed with a form of blood cancer known as multiple myeloma and is undergoing treatment. Scalise, 57, said he will continue to serve in the House. Scalise thanked his medical team and said he was "incredibly grateful we were able to detect this early and that this cancer is treatable."

GIL BRANDT (1932-2023): Gil Brandt, who was overshadowed by coach Tom Landry and general manager Tex Schramm as part of the trio that built the Dallas Cowboys into "America's Team" in the 1970s, died Thursday, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was 91.