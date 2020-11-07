The youth vote: This year, it's bigger and stronger than ever. 'It's coming down to being heard.'

"People paid attention and learned more about local politics and continued to take that momentum into voting," Baloch said.

Candidates focus on young voters

Young people are also beginning to see themselves represented in the plans and policies that leaders are laying out at the national, state and local level. Groups put money into campaigning for and educating young voters.

Webb said students recognized that shift and the enthusiasm spread among friends, particularly people of color, who hadn't been interested in politics before. More of his classmates were getting involved around the primaries, he said.

"We're saying we might not be perfectly on board with whatever candidates' plan ... but we know that's going to take us in a direction that we can get behind," Webb said.

Juan Pleitez, the state chair for the North Carolina Federation of College Republicans, said it's an encouraging sign to see so many young people and college students involved in the political process, whether that's volunteering at a polling place or voting.

"It goes against this stigma that has plagued college students that we don't care about politics and the general apathy that's the trademark of this generation," Pleitez said.