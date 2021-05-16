Theatre Alliance visits an imagined near-future with ‘Urinetown’

Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance plans to visit an imagined not-so-distant future when it puts on its outdoor version of the musical satire, “Urinetown: The Musical.” The creation of Mark Hollman and Greg Kotis, the inventive musical won multiple awards when it appeared on Broadway in 2001.
Jamie Lawson is directing the musical with the aid of Maggie Gallagher (music director) and John C. Wilson (choreography).
The musical’s publishing company describes “Urinetown” as a story about “a Gotham-like city where a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity's most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides that he's had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom.”
The “Urinetown” cast includes Braxton Allen, Rebecca Barnhardt, Taylor Bechtold, Beth Cox, Matthew Cravey, Christina Economos, Robert Evans, Eric Gal, Heather Levinson, David Nichols, Jeffrey Payton, Stephen Robinson, Seph Schonekas and Mark Walek.
Actors Jake Messina and John C. Wilson are trading off performances as the young hero, Bobby Strong, over the two-weekend run of the show.
“Bobby initially is working at one of the public toilet facilities that charge people to use the bathroom,” Messina said. “He is kind of a mediator between the rich people at the water company and poor people struggling to make ends meet. The people lean on Bobby for courage and morality while they take on the big water corporation.”
As the show proceeds, Bobby meets Hope Cladwell, who – it turns out – is related to the president of the company that controls the facilities. “He finally finds the strength to start standing up for the people and lead them toward a better life,” Messina said, “and catchy songs and silliness ensues.”
Wilson is also finding Bobby to be an uplifting, if sometimes confused, character.
“Bobby is your typical good guy,” Wilson said. “He’s working hard, keeping his nose to the grindstone, and doing what he can to support his family.
“When he sees injustice happening around him, especially to his own father, though, he simply has no choice but to take up the fight. However, Bobby really doesn't know how to lead a rebellion or interact or deal with those in power,” he said.
“He's just a man of the people doing the best he can to make sure that everyone receives justice, fairness, and equity. And I think that playing those qualities in a person is truly a breath of fresh air,” Wilson said.
“One of my favorite moments in the show is the Act One finale,” Wilson added. “It's the first time that the poor folks truly band together and stand against the wealthy elite. It's a powerful moment, and you feel a glimmer of hope and power. Also, it spoofs another great musical theater moment. Hint: it's from ‘Les Misérables.’”
Hayley Hansen plays the ingenue Hope.
“She’s a very interesting character who sees only the good in a dark and dismal world,” Hansen said. “She is comically optimistic and reminds me of every Disney princess with misplaced fearless optimism.”
Hansen has had fun with the character “because she is sweet as sugar but has some hilarious moments where you see the cracks.”
Hansen particularly enjoys “Follow Your Heart,” her duet with Bobby. “It has a classic love song feel and perfectly encapsulates the hilarity of unrealistic ‘true love in an instant’ situations,” she said.
Though it was written in 2001, there are some timely matters and resonance to the troubles of Urinetown.
“What I find particularly interesting about playing Bobby is playing a character who is always looking towards a better future,” Messina noted. “He’s always trying to make the next day a little better for everyone.
“It’s easy these days to get lost in the negativity, and playing Bobby has shown me you can always find hope and positivity in everything you do.”
“This show is fun and upbeat and a little dark, filled with bold and brassy characters, beautiful ballads, and big dance numbers,” Wilson said. “It gives you everything you want in a musical. And you’ve got an eclectic group of characters going on a hilarious, madcap adventure.”