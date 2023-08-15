Creating your own barbecue sauce delivers rewards every time. After decades in the highly competitive sauce industry, I'm now happy to simply putz around in my own kitchen perfecting a personal 2023 barbecue season sauce.

This summer's rendition relies on dried apricots for texture, bulk and a bit of fruity tanginess. The hefty dose of honey adds a lovely funky sweetness; two spoonfuls of crushed red pepper creates a nearly pulsating heat. Tomatoes, usually in the form of paste or ketchup, form the backbone of most red barbecue sauces, while Worcestershire contributes the complex spicing that pairs so well with meat and the smoke of a grill. Vinegar proves essential to cut the richness, while sweet spices, such as cinnamon and cloves, round out the heat and bitter notes.

A slow simmer, with plenty of stirring to prevent scorching, creates a velvety texture and moderately thick consistency. Double the batch, if you wish, for this sauce is excellent slathered on pork chops, ribs, cut-up chicken and sliced eggplant. A modest coating applied to salmon and tofu turns those lean proteins into crave-worthy eats.

To store, simply cool the sauce and tuck into the refrigerator for several weeks. To bottle the sauce, make sure to boil it hard before ladling it into hot, clean canning jars and cover with new lids according to manufacturer's directions.

Use it on grilled chicken

Grilled chicken, slathered in barbecue sauce, just may be the quintessential summer meal. It's terrific hot off the grill or chilled for picnic fare. I always cook extra; you can reheat the chicken pieces on a sheet pan in a 400-degree oven for 15 minutes. Serve extra sauce, warmed, on the side.

Three to four pounds of chicken parts will need about 1 to 2 cups of sauce. To prevent the sauce from burning, move nearly cooked chicken to a cooler section of the grill, and then apply the sauce to one side. Turn the chicken over and apply more sauce in several applications.

When I have time, I like to cut up a whole chicken into pieces so I have an assortment of light and dark meat. You can use 3 ½ to 4 pounds bone-in, skin-on cut-up chicken parts. If using boneless, skinless chicken, reduce the cooking time by about one-third.

Spicy honey barbecue sauce with apricots

Yield: 4 cups

Ingredients

■ ½ cup, about 12 pieces, dried apricot halves (3 ounces total)

■ 1 ¼ cups ketchup

■ ¹⁄³ cup (about ½ of a 6-ounce can) tomato paste

■ ¹⁄³ cup honey

■ ¼ cup apple cider vinegar

■ 3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

■ 3 cloves fresh garlic

■ 1 tablespoon each: spicy mustard, chili powder

■ 2 teaspoons crushed red pepper flakes (or to taste)

■ ¾ teaspoon salt

■ ½ teaspoon ground cumin, onion powder

■ ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

■ ¹⁄8 teaspoon each, ground: cinnamon, cloves

Directions

Put 2 cups of very hot water into a blender container. Add apricots and let soak until very soft, about 30 minutes. Then blend smooth. Add remaining ingredients. Blend smooth.

Transfer to a deep, large saucepan. Heat to simmer over medium heat. Reduce heat to very low and simmer, uncovered, stirring often, 30 to 45 minutes.

Cool. Refrigerate covered up to 2 weeks.