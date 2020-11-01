These are the 4 counties to watch in close North Carolina race for president

The common denominator?

"The message of both Obama and Trump boiled down to economic hope," said Emily Neff-Sharum, who chairs the political science and public administration department at UNC Pembroke in Robeson County.

That populist promise resonated in a county that's lost many of its factory jobs over the years and where nearly a quarter of the population now lives in poverty.

It also helped Trump that he was running against Hillary Clinton.

"In this county, when they hear 'Clinton,' they hear NAFTA," said Neff-Sharum, referring to the North American Free Trade Agreement, a pact championed in the 1990s by then-President Bill Clinton and blamed by some for causing a loss of manufacturing jobs. "A lot of the older workers (in Robeson) considered NAFTA an unforgivable move by the federal government."

This year, another issue, one that's been around for more than 100 years, has taken center stage in the battle for votes in Robeson County, Namely, full federal recognition of the Lumbee Tribe, which would bring access to federal health care and money for education.

The Lumbees are North Carolina's largest Native American tribe and are headquartered in Pembroke. The tribe's 55,000 members live mostly in Robeson and surrounding counties.