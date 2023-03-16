The tree leaves are sprouting and the flowers are blooming. Spring is nearly here, and that means it’s time to do another round of deep cleaning around the house. Before shuttering yourself away for a weekend with an arsenal of cleaning supplies, consider these quick tips on what not to do when spring cleaning this year. It just might save you time, money and a lot of stress.

Starting without a plan

One of the biggest mistakes homeowners make when doing their spring cleaning is not making a plan. Blindly leaping into your spring cleaning duties can lead to missed cleaning opportunities, leaving your home with dirt and dust in unexpected places. This will lead to more time spent cleaning, as you will have to double your efforts in any spaces where cleaning opportunities may have absentmindedly been missed.

Always break down your spring cleaning tasks on paper before beginning. This way, you can be sure of what all cleaning supplies you need to purchase and what all cleaning duties you need to complete.

Not looking up

Saturday is almost over, but you’re done cleaning the kitchen. The floor is sparkling. The countertops are glistening. It’s a hard day’s work done, but something’s amiss. You look up, just now realizing that you forgot to clean the ceiling. As you wipe down the dusty fan blades and light fixtures, dirt and muck begin falling all over the living space. Now you have to start your kitchen cleaning all over again.

When performing spring cleaning, always start from the top of the room and work your way down. This will not only ensure that no grime or dust make their way into spaces you have already cleaned, but will also help make sure no dirty spots go uncleaned.

Expecting to clean the entire home in one day

Deep cleaning is a serious business, so never assume you will be able to clean your entire home in just one day. Dedicating an entire day to cleaning often leads to fatigue, which leads to cut corners and other mistakes during the cleaning process.

Instead, set aside designated cleaning time each week to tackle individual cleaning goals, such as individual rooms. Within a month, your home will be sparkling like never before.