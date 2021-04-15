Third team: Alana Gary, West Forsyth Apr 15, 2021 8 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save G | 5-7 | Senior• Averaged 8.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3.0 steals per game for a Titans team that went 10-4 and reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs.• All-Central Piedmont 4-A Conference.• Will play basketball at Young Harris College. 0 comments Tags Will Basketball Sport Assist Steal Rebound Playoff Nchsaa Class Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story High School Best of the Northwest: High school basketball players named to the All-Northwest girls teams 8 min ago The Winston-Salem Journal's All-Northwest girls high school basketball teams for the 2021 season. Players were nominated and selected by head …