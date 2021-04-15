 Skip to main content
Third team: Alana Gary, West Forsyth
Third team: Alana Gary, West Forsyth

G | 5-7 | Senior

Averaged 8.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3.0 steals per game for a Titans team that went 10-4 and reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs.

 All-Central Piedmont 4-A Conference.

 Will play basketball at Young Harris College.

