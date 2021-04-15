Third team: Arun Somasundaram, Atkins Apr 15, 2021 5 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save G | 6-1 | Senior• Averaged 16.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game for a Camels team that went 13-2 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 2-A playoffs.• Shot 43 percent from 3-point range.• All-Western Piedmont 2-A. 0 comments Tags Steal Assist Rebound Sport Basketball Nchsaa Class Playoff Team Game Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story High School Best of the Northwest: High school basketball players named to the All-Northwest boys teams 5 min ago The Winston-Salem Journal's All-Northwest boys high school basketball teams for the 2021 season. Players were nominated and selected by head coaches.