Third team: Arun Somasundaram, Atkins
G | 6-1 | Senior

Averaged 16.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game for a Camels team that went 13-2 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 2-A playoffs.

 Shot 43 percent from 3-point range.

 All-Western Piedmont 2-A.

