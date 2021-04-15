Third team: Bralen Morris, West Forsyth Apr 15, 2021 15 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save F | 6-3 | Junior• Averaged 12.3 points and 7.0 rebounds for the Titans.• Two-time All-Central Piedmont 4-A Conference selection. 0 comments Tags Rebound Titan Third Team Linguistics Selection Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story High School Best of the Northwest: High school basketball players named to the All-Northwest boys teams 15 min ago The Winston-Salem Journal's All-Northwest boys high school basketball teams for the 2021 season. Players were nominated and selected by head coaches.