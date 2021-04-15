Third team: Destiny Long, East Forsyth Apr 15, 2021 10 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save F-G | 5-9 | Senior• Averaged 7.5 points, 2.8 steals, 2.6 assists and 2.5 blocks per game for an Eagles team that went 13-2 won the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference and reached the second round of the NCHAA Class 4-A playoffs.• Three-time all-conference selection. 0 comments Tags Conference Sport Steal Assist Playoff Nchaa Class Block Team Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story High School Best of the Northwest: High school basketball players named to the All-Northwest girls teams 10 min ago The Winston-Salem Journal's All-Northwest girls high school basketball teams for the 2021 season. Players were nominated and selected by head …