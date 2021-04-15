 Skip to main content
Third team: Tate Chappell, Bishop McGuinness
Third team: Tate Chappell, Bishop McGuinness

F | 5-11 | Sophomore

Averaged 10.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game for the Villains, who went 10-5 and reached the third round of the NCHSAA Class 1-A playoffs.

 Two-time All-Northwest 1-A Conference.

