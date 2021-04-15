 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Third team: Yusef Suggs, Atkins
0 comments

Third team: Yusef Suggs, Atkins

  • 0

G | 6-0 | Junior

Averaged 12.3 points, 6.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 1.0 blocks for a Camels team that went 13-2 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 2-A playoffs.

 Three-time all-conference selection in the Western Piedmont 2-A.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News