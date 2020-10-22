This week's best sellers

HARDCOVER FICTION
1. A Time for Mercy. John Grisham. Doubleday
2. The Return. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
3. The Evening and the Morning. Ken Follett. Viking
4. The Book of Two Ways. Jodi Picoult. Ballantine
5. The Searcher. Tana French. Viking
6. Jingle All the Way. Debbie Macomber. Ballantine
7. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue. V.E. Schwab. Tor
8. Troubles in Paradise. Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown
9. Leave the World Behind. Rumaan Alam. Ecco
10. The Vanishing Half. Brit Bennett. Riverhead
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Modern Comfort Food. Ina Garten. Clarkson Potter
2. This Just Speaks to Me. Hoda Kotb. Putnam
3. The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook. Doocy/Doocy. Morrow
4. Caste. Isabel Wilkerson. Random House
5. Blackout. Candace Owens. Threshold
6. Didn't See That Coming. Rachel Hollis. Dey Street
7. Killing Crazy Horse. O'Reilly/Dugard. Holt
8. Follow the Money. Dan Bongino. Post Hill
9. Rage. Bob Woodward. Simon & Schuster
10. Is This Anything? Jerry Seinfeld. Simon & Schuster
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Walk the Wire. David Baldacci. Grand Central
2. Hunger of the Pine. Teal Swan. Watkins
3. The 19th Christmas. Patterson/Paetro. Grand Central
4. Dandelion. Gabbie Hanna. Atria
5. The Institute. Stephen King. Gallery
6. Comfort & Joy. Kristin Hannah. Ballantine
7. Cilka's Journey. Heather Morris. Griffin
8. My Hero Academic, Vol. 25. Kohei Horikoshi. Viz
9. The Chain. Adrian McKinty. Mulholland
10. The Step-by-Step Instant Pot Cookbook. Jeffrey Eisner. Voracious
- Tribune Content Agency
