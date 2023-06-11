HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Happy Place. Emily Henry. Berkley
2. The Covenant of Water. Abraham Verghese. Grove
3. Identity. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
4. Drowning. T.J. Newman. Avid Reader
5. Demon Copperhead. Barbara Kingsolver. Harper
6. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow. Gabrielle Zevin. Knopf
7. The 23rd Midnight. Patterson/Paetro. Little, Brown
8. Simply Lies. David Baldacci. Grand Central
9. Tom Clancy: Flash Point. Don Bentley. Putnam
10. Hello Beautiful. Ann Napolitano. Dial Press
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Magnolia Table, Vol. 3. Joanna Gaines. Morrow
2. The Creative Act. Rick Rubin. Penguin Press
3. The Wager. David Grann. Doubleday
4. Culture Shock. Clifton/Harter. Gallup
5. Outlive. Peter Attia. Harmony
6. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
7. Life-Size Birds. Nancy J. Hajeski. Thunder Bay
8. The Wisdom of the Bullfrog. William H. McRaven. Grand Central
9. Spare. Prince Harry. Random House
10. Disruptive Thinking. T.D. Jakes. Faithwords
PAPERBACK
1. It Starts with Us. Colleen Hoover. Atria
2. Meet Me at the Lake. Carley Fortune. Berkley
3. Icebreaker. Hannah Grace. Atria
4. Heaven Official’s Blessing, Vol. 6. Mo Xiang Tong Xiu. Seven Seas
5. The Housemaid. Freida Mcfadden. Grand Central
6. Twisted Love. Ana Huang. Bloom
7. Never Never. Hoover/Fisher. Canary Street
8. The Last Thing He Told Me. Laura Dave. S&S/Rucci
9. The Midnight Library. Matt Haig. Penguin Books
10. Heart Bones. Colleen Hoover. Atria
