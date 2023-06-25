HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Five-Star Weekend Elin Hilderbrand Little, Brown
2. Happy Place. Emily Henry. Berkley
3. Cross Down. Patterson/DuBois. Little, Brown
4. The Covenant of Water. Abraham Verghese. Grove
5. Love, Theoretically. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley
6. Demon Copperhead. Barbara Kingsolver. Harper
7. Identity. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
8. Hello Beautiful. Ann Napolitano. Dial Press
9. Fourth Wing. Rebecca Yarros. Red Tower
10. Clive Cussler: Fire Strike. Mike Maden. Putnam
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Knife Drop. Nick DiGiovanni. DK
2. The In-Between. Hadley Vlahos. Ballantine
3. The Wager. David Grann. Doubleday
4. Outlive. Peter Attia. Harmony
5. 1964. Paul McCartney. Liveright
6. Magnolia Table, Vol. 3. Joanna Gaines. Morrow
7. Pageboy. Elliot Page. Flatiron
8. The Creative Act. Rick Rubin. Penguin Press
9. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
10. The Puppeteers. Jason Chaffetz. Broadside
PAPERBACK
1. Icebreaker. Hannah Grace. Atria
2. It Starts with Us. Colleen Hoover. Atria
3. Twisted Love. Ana Huang. Bloom
4. Love, Theoretically. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley
5. The Housemaid. Freida Mcfadden. Grand Central
6. Meet Me at the Lake. Carley Fortune. Berkley
7. Fairy Tale. Stephen King. Scribner
8. Heart Bones. Colleen Hoover. Atria
9. Never Never. Hoover/Fisher. Canary Street
10. Unfortunately Yours. Tessa Bailey. Avon
