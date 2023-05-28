HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Happy Place. Emily Henry. Berkley
2. Only the Dead. Jack Carr. Atria
3. Fourth Wing. Rebecca Yarros. Red Tower
4. Demon Copperhead. Barbara Kingsolver. Harper
5. The 23rd Midnight. Patterson/Paetro. Little, Brown
6. Queen Charlotte. Julia Quinn. Avon
7. Yellowface. R.F. Kuang. Morrow
8. The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece. Tom Hanks. Knopf
9. Simply Lies. David Baldacci. Grand Central
10. The True Love Experiment. Christina Lauren. Gallery
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
People are also reading…
1. Magnolia Table, Vol. 3. Joanna Gaines. Morrow
2. Healthygirl Kitchen Danielle Brown DK
3. The Wager. David Grann. Doubleday
4. Disruptive Thinking. T.D. Jakes. Faithwords
5. Outlive. Peter Attia. Harmony
6. The Daddy Diaries. Andy Cohen. Holt
7. Spare. Prince Harry. Random House
8. The Creative Act. Rick Rubin. Penguin Press
9. The Light We Carry. Michelle Obama. Crown
10. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
PAPERBACK
1. It Starts with Us. Colleen Hoover. Atria
2. Meet Me at the Lake. Carley Fortune. Berkley
3. The Last Thing He Told Me. Laura Dave. S&S/Rucci
4. Never Never. Hoover/Fisher. Canary Street
5. The Housemaid. Freida Mcfadden. Grand Central
6. Icebreaker. Hannah Grace. Atria
7. The Midnight Library. Matt Haig. Penguin Books
8. Heart Bones. Colleen Hoover. Atria
9. Twisted Love. Ana Huang. Bloom
10. Things We Hide from the Light. Lucy Score. Bloom
Tribune Content Agency, LLC