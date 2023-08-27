HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Fourth Wing. Rebecca Yarros. Red Tower
2. Tom Lake. Ann Patchett. Harper
3. Lion & Lamb. Patterson/Swierczynski. Little, Brown
4. Demon Copperhead. Barbara Kingsolver. Harper
5. The Covenant of Water. Abraham Verghese. Grove
6. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store. James McBride. Riverhead
7. None of This Is True. Lisa Jewell. Atria
8. Masters of Death. Olivie Blake. Tor
9. Happiness. Danielle Steel. Delacorte
10. Happy Place. Emily Henry. Berkley
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Outlive. Peter Attia. Harmony
2. Baking Yesteryear. B. Dylan Hollis. DK
3. Stay Sane in an Insane World. Greg Harden. Blackstone
4. The Creative Act. Rick Rubin. Penguin Press
5. The Wager. David Grann. Doubleday
6. Bigby Presents: Glory of Giants. RPG Team Wizards. Wizards of the Coast
7. The Modern Pioneer Cookbook. Mary Bryant Shrader. DK
8. Magnolia Table, Vol. 3. Joanna Gaines. Morrow
9. Be Better Than Your BS. Risha Grant. Hay House
10. Tucker. Chadwick Moore. All Seasons
PAPERBACK
1. Too Late. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central
2. Icebreaker. Hannah Grace. Atria
3. Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 20. Gege Akutami. Viz
4. The Housemaid. Freida Mcfadden. Grand Central
5. It Starts with Us. Colleen Hoover. Atria
6. Twisted Love. Ana Huang. Bloom
7. Dreamland. Nicholas Sparks. Dell
8. The Housemaid’s Secret. Freida McFadden. Mobius
9. A Court of Silver Flames. Sarah J. Maas. Bloomsbury
10. The Midnight Library. Matt Haig. Penguin Books
Tribune Content Agency