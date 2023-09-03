HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Fourth Wing. Rebecca Yarros. Red Tower
2. Tom Lake. Ann Patchett. Harper
3. Dead Mountain. Preston/Child. Grand Central
4. After That Night. Karin Slaughter. Morrow
5. Demon Copperhead. Barbara Kingsolver. Harper
6. Lion & Lamb. Patterson/Swierczynski. Little, Brown
7. The Covenant of Water. Abraham Verghese. Grove
8. None of This is True. Lisa Jewell. Atria
9. Masters of Death. Olivie Blake. Tor
10. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store. James McBride. Riverhead
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Safe and Sound. Mercury Stardust. DK
2. Gambler. Billy Walters. Avid Reader
3. Outlive. Peter Attia. Harmony
4. Yummy Toddler Food: Dinnertime SOS. Amy Palanjian. Rodale
5. Baking Yesteryear. B. Dylan Hollis. DK
6. The Creative Act. Rick Rubin. Penguin Press
7. Tasting History. Max Miller. Simon Element
8. The Wager. David Grann. Doubleday
9. Never Enough. Jennifer Breheny Wallace. Portfolio
10. The 32 Principles. Gracie/Volponi. BenBella
PAPERBACK
1. Too Late: Definitive Edition. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central
2. The Housemaid. Freida Mcfadden. Grand Central
3. Icebreaker. Hannah Grace. Atria
4. King of Pride. Ana Huang. Bloom
5. It Starts with Us. Colleen Hoover. Atria
6. Shadow Dance. Christine Feehan. Berkley
7. Dreamland. Nicholas Sparks. Dell
8. Twisted Love. Ana Huang. Bloom
9. Solo Leveling, Vol. 7. Chugong/Dubu. Ize
10. The Shadow Work Journal. Keila Shaheen. Keila Shaheen.
Tribune Content Agency