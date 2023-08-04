HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Fourth Wing. Rebecca Yarros. Red Tower
2. Light Bringer. Pierce Brown. Del Rey
3. Dead Fall. Brad Thor. Atria/Bestler
4. Happy Place. Emily Henry. Berkley
5. The Collector. Daniel Silva. Harper
6. The Covenant of Water. Abraham Verghese. Grove
7. Demon Copperhead. Barbara Kingsolver. Harper
8. Everyone Here Is Lying. Shari Lapena. Viking/Dorman
9. Obsessed. Patterson/Born. Little, Brown and Company
10. The Five-Star Weekend. Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
People are also reading…
1. Baking Yesteryear. B. Dylan Hollis. DK
2. The King of Late Night. Greg Gutfeld. Threshold
3. The Wager. David Grann. Doubleday
4. Outlive. Peter Attia. Harmony
5. The Creative Act. Rick Rubin. Penguin Press
6. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie. Ramin Zahed. Abrams
7. Who Knew? Sophie Collins. Portable
8. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
9. Beyond the Story. BTS. Flatiron
10. Magnolia Table, Vol. 3. Joanna Gaines. Morrow
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Too Late. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central
2. Icebreaker. Hannah Grace. Atria
3. It Starts with Us. Colleen Hoover. Atria
4. The Housemaid. Freida Mcfadden. Grand Central
5. Twisted Love. Ana Huang. Bloom
6. A Game of Gods. Scarlett St. Clair. Bloom
7. The Housemaid’s Secret. Freida McFadden. Mobius
8. The Midnight Library. Matt Haig. Penguin Books
9. Fairy Tale. Stephen King. Scribner
10. Twisted Games. Ana Huang. Bloom