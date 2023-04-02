HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Lessons in Chemistry. Bonnie Garmus. Doubleday
2. Countdown. James Patterson and Brendan DuBois. Little, Brown
3. I Will Find You. Harlan Coben. Grand Central
4. Hello Beautiful. Ann Napolitano. Dial
5. Berserk Deluxe, Vol. 13. Kentaro Miura. Dark Horse Manga
6. Smolder. Laurell K. Hamilton. Berkley
7. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow. Gabrielle Zevin. Knopf
8. Bea Wolf. Zach Weinersmith and Boulet. First Second
9. Worthy Opponents. Danielle Steel. Delacorte
10. The White Lady. Jacqueline Winspear. Harper
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Eat to Beat Your Diet. William W. Li. Balance
2. Poverty, by America. Matthew Desmond. Crown
3. Change Your Brain Every Day. Daniel G. Amen. Tyndale Refresh
4. Saved. Benjamin Hall. Harper
5. Spare. Prince Harry. Random House
6. The Creative Act. Rick Rubin. Penguin Press
7. Forever Young. Mark Hyman. Little, Brown Spark
8. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
9. The Courage to Be Free. Ron DeSantis. Broadside
10. Paris. Paris Hilton. Dey Street
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Spy X Family, Vol. 9. Tatsuya Endo. Viz
2. It Starts with Us. Colleen Hoover. Atria
3. Never Never. Hoover/Fisher. Canary Street
4. Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 19. Gege Akutami. Viz
5. The Last Thing He Told Me. Laura Dave. S&S/Rucci
6. Heart Bones. Colleen Hoover. Atria
7. The Four Winds. Kristin Hannah. Griffin
8. Solo Leveling, Vol. 6. Chugong. Ize
9. Things We Hide from the Light. Lucy Score. Bloom
10. Twisted Love. Ana Huang. Bloom
